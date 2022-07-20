ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

Voters will decide school board seat Tuesday

Sylva Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolls all across the county will open on Tuesday to welcome voters for the second of three 2022 elections. Ballots cast Tuesday and in early voting, which ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, will decide who takes a seat behind the table at the Central Office as a member of the Jackson...

www.thesylvaherald.com

Mountain Xpress

South Asheville development seeks city tax rebates

Asheville City Council is on track to beat a record this year. At their meeting of Tuesday, July 26, members will vote on whether to approve their third land use incentive grant of 2022. If they pass the measure, 2022 will have seen the most LUIG action since the affordable housing program was established.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Commissioners consider equity through reparations, property taxes

Equity was at the forefront of two different issues addressed by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners July 19. The county’s ad hoc reappraisal committee, tasked with reviewing allegations that Buncombe’s tax assessment process was unfair to low-income residents and communities of color, presented its recommendations to the board. And Commissioners approved annual funding for reparations, honoring a request from the joint Asheville-Buncombe Community Reparations Commission.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Lawsuit filed over annexation tactics in north Spartanburg County

LANDRUM — A fight over using strip annexation to gain access to property planned for residential development in northwest Spartanburg County will be litigated by the state's Seventh Judicial Court. The city of Landrum, Graphite Metallizing Corporation and 19200 Asheville Highway, LLC, filed a complaint July 15 alleging the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Sylva Herald

Jackson County schools dialing in safety upgrades

After about four years of meetings, plans, bids, contracts and construction, efforts to improve safety at four Jackson County schools are entering the home stretch. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners last July approved $7 million for the construction of single-entry points at four county schools. The Board of Education then directed Superintendent Dana Ayers to enter into a contract with Whittier-based Buchanan and Sons for the work.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Augusta road corridor to become downtown gateway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville county leaders are working on plans to make a better gateway to downtown. The stretch of road they’re eyeing is right off the I-85 south exit. It includes Augusta Road and S Pleasantburg. Tuesday leaders voted to pause any and all development in...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Sylva Herald

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK 22 E 153 NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KEVIN EDWARD FITZPATRICK

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK 22 E 153 NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KEVIN EDWARD FITZPATRICK Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS Having qualified as Ancillary Executor of the Estate of Kevin Edward Fitzpatrick, deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said Estate to present such claims to the undersigned on or before October 7, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment. This, the 7th day of July, 2022. Brian Fitzpatrick, Ancillary Executor Strauss Attorneys, PLLC 104 N.Washington Street Hendersonville NC 28739 18-21e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Chris Cooper
The Post and Courier

Why a Greenville church was painted pink in protest

GREENVILLE — The transformation happened almost overnight, a former church in a historically Black community painted all pink by a prominent Greenville real estate developer. It drew a crowd, in person and through viral posts on social media. Throughout the day on July 22 — four days after two-term...
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Local fire departments face critical volunteer shortage

Jeff Cole grew up in the West Buncombe Fire Department. His grandfather started volunteering with the department shortly after a small group of Lions Club members founded it in 1959. His father and uncle spent years as volunteer firefighters. His mother has been a member of the ladies auxiliary since the late 1960s.
UNITED STATES NAVY
tribpapers.com

Councilwoman’s Post Receives Backlash from Citizens

Weaverville – Several citizens have responded to, both by email and Facebook posts, Weaverville Councilwoman Michele Wood’s Facebook post about the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Tribune reported the post on its front page (June 30th, 2022). Weaverville Town Councilwoman Michele Wood posted on...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
railfan.com

Non-Profits Team Up to Turn Legendary Saluda Grade into Rail Trail

SALUDA, N.C. — A trio of non-profit organizations has made an offer for Norfolk Southern’s route over the Saluda Grade in North Carolina — one of the steepest and most dangerous pieces of main line railroad in North America — with the hope of turning it into a rail trail, the Greenville Journal reports.
SALUDA, NC
WDEF

Marble, NC swamped by Wednesday night storm

MARBLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – The eastern edge of Cherokee County in North Carolina was hammered by a storm last night. The Sheriff says the area got torrential rains for several hours around Marble, which is northeast of Murphy. They had at least three homes moved by the flooding.
MARBLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Like Throwing a Lit Match onto a Pool of Gas

Weaverville – Weaverville Councilwoman Michele Wood has generated much discussion among citizens of the town and readers of the Tribune. Her angry, some would say violent, Facebook post, which has now been taken down, was posted after the US Supreme Court overturned the case that said there was a constitutional right to abortion, better known as Roe v. Wade.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
bpr.org

A rise in COVID-19 cases prompts a reminder for caution from public health officials

A bump in COVID cases across North Carolina has prompted state and local health officials to issue public reminders about vaccines, testing and treatment. “Cases are on the rise with this latest BA.5 variant so I encourage all North Carolinians to know their risk and take steps to protect themselves,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a statement issued on Tuesday. “While Covid variants continue to infect people, we have the tools to protect ourselves from the most serious effects of this virus,”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
luxury-houses.net

Discretely Sited with Coveted Mountain Views, This Grand Manor in Fairview Asks for $7,950,000

The Manor in Fairview is a modern sanctuary for those seeking the luxury, private mountain lifestyle, now available for sale. This home located at 5 Wild Wind Trl, Fairview, North Carolina; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,040 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828.279.3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, NC

