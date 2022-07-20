Voters will decide school board seat Tuesday

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK 22 E 153 NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KEVIN EDWARD FITZPATRICK Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS Having qualified as Ancillary Executor of the Estate of Kevin Edward Fitzpatrick, deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the said Estate to present such claims to the undersigned on or before October 7, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment. This, the 7th day of July, 2022. Brian Fitzpatrick, Ancillary Executor Strauss Attorneys, PLLC 104 N.Washington Street Hendersonville NC 28739 18-21e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO