When heavy rain falls over the peaks of the mountains, the water that inevitably flows to the ground below often brings with it the potential for devastation. Major flooding events have long been a present danger to residents of the Swannanoa Valley, and the Thursday, July 21 opening of a new Swannanoa Valley Museum & History exhibit and subsequent screening of “Come Hell or High Water” at the White Horse Black Mountain will take a deep dive into the history of their impact on the region.

