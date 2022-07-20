Wayback Wednesday

KYGMC was recently honored by the Rotary Club with a Community Service Award for the Veteran Banner Project which graced downtown Maysville last Fall. This project has been a favorite among our staff and most of us have our fathers and/ or other family members honored. Coming out of the Rotary meeting, one of the visitors asked how we “picked” those that went up. The museum didn’t pick them. We offer a way for everyone in the community to honor someone in their family who was or is in the military. It doesn’t matter what war. We have military members from the Civil War to Iraqi Freedom. As long as you are a veteran, we would love to honor you. You don’t have to have passed away to be honored and you don’t have to be from Maysville. I honored my father last year and he was from Henry County. Two others honored veterans were from Bourbon County. We live here and we are proud of their service.

MAYSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO