Wayback Wednesday

The long-awaited opening of Maysville’s newest retail store is set for early next month, officials said this week. Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with over 1,100 stores currently operating in 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, will open at Walmart Retail Plaza on August 4. Marshalls shoppers in Maysville will find a selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more, according to information from the company.
