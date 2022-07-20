ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Wayback Wednesday

Ledger Independent
 4 days ago

maysville-online.com

Ledger Independent

Marshall’s Maysville location sets opening date

The long-awaited opening of Maysville’s newest retail store is set for early next month, officials said this week. Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with over 1,100 stores currently operating in 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, will open at Walmart Retail Plaza on August 4. Marshalls shoppers in Maysville will find a selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more, according to information from the company.
MAYSVILLE, KY
Ledger Independent

Tollesboro Lions Club rally was a success

On Sunday, July 17, following the Tollesboro Lions Club parade, the club hosted a community rally for Clinton Applegate at the Tollesboro Lions Club. The Rally consisted of a dinner and ice cream followed by a live auction. Clinton, a 32 year member of the club, served five terms as president, three terms as Zone Chairman, and served as fair chairman and co-chairman many times.
TOLLESBORO, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County Property Transfers

Thomas J. Henderson to Robert Savard and Teresa Savard, 838 Fleming Road, $352,000. Tax Bill Real Estate and Phanton Farms LLC to Chris Young and Lisa Young, 906 East Sixth Street, $18,000. Barry Craycraft, Mark Craycraft, David Craycraft, Robin Conley, Teresa Darnell, Lisa Silva, Christina Botkin, Jeremy Botkin and Jason...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

Jose Antonio Arenas, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no operator license $100 fine plus court costs. Amber Bridewell, 36, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Seth Chambers, 22, operating motor vehicle under influence...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Maysville, KY
Kentucky Sports
Ledger Independent

Hixson’s Hoardings — Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

KYGMC was recently honored by the Rotary Club with a Community Service Award for the Veteran Banner Project which graced downtown Maysville last Fall. This project has been a favorite among our staff and most of us have our fathers and/ or other family members honored. Coming out of the Rotary meeting, one of the visitors asked how we “picked” those that went up. The museum didn’t pick them. We offer a way for everyone in the community to honor someone in their family who was or is in the military. It doesn’t matter what war. We have military members from the Civil War to Iraqi Freedom. As long as you are a veteran, we would love to honor you. You don’t have to have passed away to be honored and you don’t have to be from Maysville. I honored my father last year and he was from Henry County. Two others honored veterans were from Bourbon County. We live here and we are proud of their service.
MAYSVILLE, KY
Ledger Independent

Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall coming to Brooksville

On Saturday, July 23, the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall is coming to Brooksville and will be available for viewing between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The wall project started in 2017 and only holds the names of the 1,108 Kentuckians who were either killed/captured or missing in action in the Vietnam war.
BROOKSVILLE, KY
Ledger Independent

Local officials urge vaccines as COVID numbers increase

Local health officials said they are seeing an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the area and are asking the public for assistance. “Although it’s too early to sound an alarm, I feel the public needs to made aware of the increase in the number of positive cases that have been reported to us,” Buffalo Trace District Health Department Director Victor McKay said.
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Commissioners say no large-scale solar in city

Maysville City Commission approved the first reading this week of a solar ordinance that will prohibit any industrial solar installations within city limits. The vote on the issue was three-two with Commissioners David Cartmell, Victor McKay and Ann Brammer voting in favor of the amended ordinance and Mayor Debra Cotterill and Commissioner Andrew Wood voting against.
MAYSVILLE, KY

