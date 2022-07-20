ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

National Health Research Program Looking for Volunteers in Des Moines

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, Iowa) -- A nationwide health research program from the National Institutes of Health is looking for volunteers in Des Moines this week. The All of Us Research Program is looking...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

New pilot program studying the impacts of giving low-income Iowans $500 a month

DES MOINES, Iowa — This fall, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation is kicking off a basic income pilot program. “Those early findings are really pointing to the ways in which having a sustained basic income allows people to pivot to a more secure financial situation," says CEO and President of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Nalo Johnson.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
Des Moines Business Record

Carson King Foundation donates $25K to MercyOne NICU for Panda Warmer Bed

MercyOne Children’s Hospital received a special gift on Thursday, when Carson King (center of photo) personally dropped off a check for $25,000 in support of babies cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The Carson King Foundation gift will fund a Panda Warmer Bed, which has specialized warming properties to allow the baby to stay unclothed or unwrapped for the NICU team to easily assess and evaluate the baby. The bed also provides easy access to controls for oxygen, suctioning, weighing the baby and emergency equipment needed to maintain the airway. The bed will allow MercyOne to expand use for NICU babies as well as provide an opportunity for training with the NICU nursing staff. King became a national celebrity in 2019 when images of him holding up a sign for beer money went viral during ESPN "College Game Day" coverage of an Iowa State football game. King donated the windfall of money to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa and inspired the launch of the foundation.
DES MOINES, IA
Albia Newspapers

MercyOne doctor becomes new Iowa medical director

DES MOINES — Dr. Robert Kruse, a director from the MercyOne system in Des Moines, is Iowa’s new state medical director, officials announced Monday. The announcement came from the newly formed Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, which combines the previous state public health and human services departments into one agency.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Program#Health Information
Axios Des Moines

Guaranteed income program to launch in Des Moines metro

A guaranteed monthly income payment of up to $500 will be provided to 110 Des Moines metro participants. It will be part of a two-year pilot project that will launch later this year, Nalo Johnson, CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation (MIHF) told Axios.Des Moines City Council allocated $500,000 to the project Monday night.State of play: The goal is to help low-income families better pull themselves out of poverty but the concept has been the subject of debate.Advocates cite studies that show the cash guarantees are more efficient than programs that greatly dictate the terms of assistance.Critics contend it gives people...
WHO 13

Metro park has goal to become most accessible park in country

DES MOINES, Iowa – A local park is setting its sights on becoming the most accessible park in the country. Polk County Conservation says $8 million in upgrades is planned for Easter Lake Park. Some of the plans include adaptive playground equipment, a zero-entry ramp at the beach, a wheelchair-accessible pontoon boat, and a de-escalation room […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
newschannel20.com

Hy-Vee pharmacists can now prescribe COVID-19 antiviral drug

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KHQA) — Hy-Vee pharmacies will now now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, PAXLOVID, throughout its eight-state region. The antiviral medication helps treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. Earlier this month,...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny dedicates new pedestrian bridge, celebrates with bike ride

ANKENY, Iowa — The city of Ankeny dedicated its newest pedestrian bridge on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The new bridge is at the Gateway of Trails. It connects the High Trestle Trail that runs through a handful of central Iowa communities to the Oralabor Gateway and Gay Lea Wilson Trails in Ankeny.
ANKENY, IA
KWQC

Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI's Laura Terrell welcomes new member to the family

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI weekend anchor and reporter Laura Terrell is welcoming a new face to her growing family. Terrell’s new son, Oliver Daniel Terrell, was born Tuesday morning. She said Ollie took his sweet time getting here, but he is well worth the wait. Terrell also...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Saylorville Lake 'drain' set to be unclogged after 40 years

Imagine waiting 40 years to empty your trash can. That's kind of what's happening at Saylorville lake. A special crew will dive near the dam for the first time to see how they can clear years worth of underwater debris. It's a historic process. Thursday morning, a diver went underwater...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy