FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The High Times Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Awards in Fairview Heights started their general public judging Saturday, July 23. Ascend Cannabis Dispensary is hosting the competition for the first time. “The Oscars of cannabis” has several popular Illinois cannabis brands competing across 12 different categories to earn recognition as the best products statewide. All products in the competition were submitted through July 11 and 13. Judgments kits were assembled from July 14 to July 22. Kits are only available to Illinoisans.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO