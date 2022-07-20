Game of Thrones boss explains reason prequel Bloodmoon was canceled after $35m pilot

Bloodmoon was supposed to be the first Game of Thrones spin-off after the main series finished its eight-season run on HBO. Led by Naomi Watts, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Naomi Ackie, the show was set during the Age of Heroes, some 8,000 years before GoT.

However, the series was axed after its pilot episode, with little explanation as to why. Now, those involved have opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about its cancelation.

Towards the end of Game of Thrones' final seasons, there was an appetite for a spin-off show. HBO was weary to put all of its hopes on one so pushed forward with five pitches, before selecting Bloodmoon, show-run by Kick-Ass ’ Jane Goldman. A pilot was filmed for between $30 million to $35 million, but it never saw the light of day. Even George R.R. Martin is thought to have not been allowed to watch it.

Speaking to THR, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys admitted there wasn’t anything wrong with it, but it just didn’t work. "It required a lot more invention; it was higher risk, higher reward," Bloys said. "There wasn’t anything glaringly wrong with it. Development and pilots are hard."

Former chairman of WarnerMedia Robert Greenblatt agreed. "It wasn’t unwatchable or horrible or anything," he said. "It was very well produced and looked extraordinary. But it didn’t take me to the same place as the original series. It didn’t have that depth and richness that the original series' pilot did."

Martin revealed that the story was a "difficult assignment", adding: "We're dealing with a much more primitive people. There were no dragons yet. A lot of the pilot revolved around a wedding of a Southern house to a Northern house and it got into the whole history of the White Walkers."

The GoT universe will soon be expanding with House of the Dragon . Released on August 21, HBO recently dropped a behind-the-scenes look at the new show . While you wait, you can also check out our guide to the 100 best TV shows of all time for your next binge.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.