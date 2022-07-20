ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Tiziana Cardini
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sportmax’s efforts to become a cooler version of itself continued for resort, with the design studio exploring contrasts between Victoriana and psychedelia. Reference-clashing is apparently how creatives at the label now operate, pursuing a sort of out-of-the-comfort-zone challenge. Adding a further layer to the narrative, PJ Harvey was given the status...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Katie Holmes’ Chic Summer Shoes Are Nearly $1,000 But We Found 4 Lookalikes Starting at $98

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to shoes, no one can quite match Katie Holmes. The actress has been spotted wearing some pretty fabulous footwear out and about in New York City throughout the summer, and her recent fashion statement featured a pair of sneakers were absolutely head-over-heels for. (See what we did there?) Holmes wore a pair of Chloé designer sneakers, and we found the ideal dupes and similar styles that start at just $98 at Nordstrom.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Aerie Debuts Anti-Shapewear Shapewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is getting into the shapewear market — although there’s a twist.  The innerwear and swimwear brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is launching Smoothez by Aerie, an “anti-shapewear” shapewear collection, today. The expanded assortment arrives just weeks before Aerie launches its fall campaign, on Aug. 8, which will also add a few new ambassadors to the Aerie Real lineup, such as Selma Blair, Alexandra Daddario and Danielle Brooks. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July ShowAbercrombie Aims to Be a $5B Global Lifestyle Brand “This product does...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pj Harvey
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Ostrich Feather Dress Holding Hands With George In Lake Como: Photos

Anchors away! Amal Clooney and George Clooney are the epitome of relationship goals as they were spotted docking a boat to enjoy a dinner date at a luxury hotel in Italy on Friday, July 15. Talk about the life! The gorgeous couple stepped off a yacht to make their way into the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in their hometown of Lake Como. Rocking a fabulous white frock. Amal stole the spotlight as she held hands with the dashing actor, who was dressed in a gray suit.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue Magazine

This Minimalist Bride Wore a Dress by The Row for Her California Dude Ranch Wedding

Danielle Hausberg and Josh Bleiweis were summer-camp sweethearts. At age 13, Danielle, encouraged by her Canadian mother, decided to leave her hometown of Los Angeles and spend her school break in the remote Ontario wilderness at Camp White Pine. Her fellow camper? A floppy-haired, adventurous boy from Toronto named Josh. Over swimming, rock climbing, and s’mores, a teen romance blossomed—and lasted far beyond their assigned session. The two began a long distance, Canadian relationship, “seeing each other maybe a few times throughout the year and always reconnecting at camp,” recalls Danielle. Even as they aged out of Camp White Pine, their relationship didn’t: Josh flew down to L.A. to be Danielle’s prom date, and Danielle ended up joining Josh at college in Canada.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Ripped Jeans Are Making A Polished Comeback

It’s no secret that fashion is one big merry-go-round. And, fittingly, with pop culture’s current predilection with the Noughties – hello butterflies, cargos and low-slung pants – and Nineties, ripped jeans are an easy sell for any nostalgia-obsessed fashion devotee. Yes, you’ve heard right: distressed denim is back on the agenda – and it’s all grown-up.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
POPSUGAR

Aubrey Plaza Makes a Case For a White Wedding Dress on the ESPYs Red Carpet

Maybe we're in the thick of wedding season, or maybe we're just so used to seeing maximalist styles on the red carpet, but Aubrey Plaza's dress at the ESPY Awards is hitting all the right notes for us. On July 20, the actor attended the award show in Los Angeles wearing a white Et Ochs dress with chic metallic detailing across the chest. Styled by Jessica Paster, Plaza's dress was from the brand's resort 22 collection, yet the formfitting style and her accessories were giving strong bridal vibes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals. While performing her song “Babylon”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore Her Sweater Wrong, and Now We Want to Wear Our Sweaters Wrong

Fashion darling and all-around It-girl, Bella Hadid does what she wants when it comes to style. From flawlessly dressing from decade to decade, rocking vintage pieces like nobody's business, and personally campaigning for the return of the bumpit (bold!), the supermodel has made it clear that she's willing to do her own thing — and now, that includes purposefully wearing her sweater totally wrong.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather

Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

J Lo’s Pre-Loved McQueen Wedding Dress Is Inspiration for Brides Everywhere

It’s tradition for brides to wear “something old” on their wedding day, and Jennifer Lopez did just that by re-wearing a white gown that she’d kept from an “old movie” for her Las Vegas nuptials. Which movie? Well, there’s a theory going around that it’s from a wedding scene that got cut from 2004 film Jersey Girl, starring the new Mrs Affleck and her now husband, Ben.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy