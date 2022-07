SAN DIEGO – In adapting the long-awaited screen version of his seminal comic book "The Sandman," part of the process was 61-year-old Neil Gaiman trusting his younger self. "You kind of knew what you were doing and we have to trust you," the writer says of the Gaiman who crafted the "Sandman" series beginning in 1989. Over the decades, the fan base has grown and the adaptation has gone through many incarnations, but the Netflix dark fantasy (streaming Aug. 5) garnered a packed panel Saturday at Comic-Con.

