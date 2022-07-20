ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kendall Jenner Makes a Cardigan Work for Summer

By Alex Kessler
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The heatwave hit hard this week, and we've all had to adjust our sartorial choices accordingly. Kendall Jenner has the right idea with her latest navel-baring, cruise-inspired look. Spotted...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Vogue Magazine

This Minimalist Bride Wore a Dress by The Row for Her California Dude Ranch Wedding

Danielle Hausberg and Josh Bleiweis were summer-camp sweethearts. At age 13, Danielle, encouraged by her Canadian mother, decided to leave her hometown of Los Angeles and spend her school break in the remote Ontario wilderness at Camp White Pine. Her fellow camper? A floppy-haired, adventurous boy from Toronto named Josh. Over swimming, rock climbing, and s’mores, a teen romance blossomed—and lasted far beyond their assigned session. The two began a long distance, Canadian relationship, “seeing each other maybe a few times throughout the year and always reconnecting at camp,” recalls Danielle. Even as they aged out of Camp White Pine, their relationship didn’t: Josh flew down to L.A. to be Danielle’s prom date, and Danielle ended up joining Josh at college in Canada.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Honeymoon Outfits Include a Corset Dress and 6-Inch Platforms

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married and celebrating their honeymoon. After tying the knot in Las Vegas in an intimate ceremony — during which the bride wore a white dress "from an old movie" and Affleck wore "a jacket from [his] closet," per Lopez's "On The JLo" newsletter — the pair are now in full-blown romantic-getaway mode.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Cardigan Work
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
MUSIC
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Aubrey Plaza Makes a Case For a White Wedding Dress on the ESPYs Red Carpet

Maybe we're in the thick of wedding season, or maybe we're just so used to seeing maximalist styles on the red carpet, but Aubrey Plaza's dress at the ESPY Awards is hitting all the right notes for us. On July 20, the actor attended the award show in Los Angeles wearing a white Et Ochs dress with chic metallic detailing across the chest. Styled by Jessica Paster, Plaza's dress was from the brand's resort 22 collection, yet the formfitting style and her accessories were giving strong bridal vibes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore Her Sweater Wrong, and Now We Want to Wear Our Sweaters Wrong

Fashion darling and all-around It-girl, Bella Hadid does what she wants when it comes to style. From flawlessly dressing from decade to decade, rocking vintage pieces like nobody's business, and personally campaigning for the return of the bumpit (bold!), the supermodel has made it clear that she's willing to do her own thing — and now, that includes purposefully wearing her sweater totally wrong.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather

Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals. While performing her song “Babylon”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy