Circleville – Two people were arrested after Circleville units stopped a vehicle in a traffic stop. According to a Circleville Police report On 07/20/2022, a 2013 blue Hyundai Accent was seen leaving 488 Stella Avenue which we have been receiving drug activity complaints on. A traffic stop occurred shortly after on the car for failure to signal prior to its turn on Stella Avenue. Upon contact with the driver Austin Hendrix and passenger Danielle Repass they were asked if any drugs were in the vehicle, the answer was, “nothing that is mine.”

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO