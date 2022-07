"There are many reasons," says David Mot regarding the shuttering of Pharaoh's Lounge pool hall on Broadway, one of two closings to report this week. Players generally avoid downtown, he notes, and the place wasn't able to attract leagues, which tend to prefer smaller bars where they make more money. Issues with homelessness, violence and vandalism in the area — including acid-etched graffiti on the windows that cost the business $4,000 — also contributed to the decision.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO