This is the live blog for the UFC London middleweight co-main event between Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis, taking place Saturday on at the O2 Arena. One of the best grapplers in the middleweight division, Hermansson has struggled to build momentum lately, alternating wins and losses over his previous six bouts. Those losses have come against some of the top names in the division though, and at 34 years old, “The Joker” still has time to make a title run. But a win over Curtis tonight is paramount to keeping that dream alive.

UFC ・ 4 HOURS AGO