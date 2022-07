Mass of Christian Burial for Jeremy Fischer, 46, of Eagle Butte will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte. Burial will be at Mossman Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Family and friends will meet at the 4-mile junction at 4:30 PM Tuesday to process to town. Visitation will start at 5 PM Tuesday at the church with a Rosary service at 7 PM. passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

