Cryptocurrency Litecoin Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 24 hours, Litecoin's LTC/USD price rose 3.27% to $59.22. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 24.0% gain, moving from $47.22 to its current price. As it stands...

Comments / 0

Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips More Than 200 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.67% to 31,821.63 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 11,807.11. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.21% to 3,950.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose 0.7%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

The global cryptocurrency market valuation moved lower on Thursday, but it still managed to remain above the $1 trillion mark. While Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was able to touch the $24,000 level on Wednesday, but it lost most of its value this morning on Thursday. However, Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000.
MARKETS
#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment
Benzinga

If You Invest $1000 In Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, Here's How Much Tesla, Zoom, And 32 Stocks You're Buying

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors generally see ETFs as safer investments over individual stocks because of their exposure to numerous stocks, sometimes spanning multiple sectors. The Cathie Wood-led ARK portfolio made its mark in 2020. Her flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, bet on “disruptive innovation,” which beat massive conglomerates like...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What Does Near-Term Hold For This Space

Second-quarter earnings reports from Snap, Inc. SNAP and Twitter, Inc. TWTR served as a stark reminder of the problems faced by social media companies in recent times. Snap Revenue Misses: Quarterly results from Snapchat parent Snap showed that topline results were shy of estimates. The company blamed the macroeconomic weakness for the softness.
STOCKS
Benzinga

VSQTF: A Liquid Way to Diversify Into Early-Stage Venture at a Deep Discount to NAV

➢ Victory Square Technologies (VST) VSQTF is an early-stage investor primarily in technology and health care companies in the US and Canada. It operates with a small staff that runs a startup incubator and takes large positions in startup companies. As a public company, it can use stock for these investments eliminating the need to constantly raise cash to support its business model.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Price Did Tesla Sell Its Bitcoin At?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shook the crypto markets yet again when it announced in its quarterly earnings report that it had sold $936 million worth of its Bitcoin holdings. This constitutes about 75% of its holdings in the cryptocurrency, leaving about $200 million of Bitcoin in Tesla’s coffers. But what price did Tesla manage to sell its Bitcoin for? Keep reading to find out!
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Conagra Brands Boosts Dividend By 5.6%

Conagra Brands Inc CAG said its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend payment to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nova Cannabis Inc. Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to $20 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. EDMONTON, AB, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") NOVC today announced it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the "ATM Program") that allows the Company to issue up to $20 million of common shares ("Common Shares") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued in ordinary broker's transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Is Solana (SOL) a Good Investment?

Decided SOL is a good investment? You can get SOL on Coinbase today!. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is becoming increasingly popular. Many believe that DeFi is where a majority of the uses for crypto can be created. However, some blockchains, such as Ethereum, that allow for the use of DeFi protocols have issues with transaction fees and scalability.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Is Oil Poised For An Uptrend?

Crude Oil futures are seeing a swift rejection this morning, stopping just short of their previous highs from July 8 and falling more than 4% in pre-market trading. The /CL contract is continuing a downward channel that began in early June and extends down along the highs from late June/early July.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s portfolio has underperformed the S&P 500 total return index both on an overall returns basis and in Sharpe ratio.”
MARKETS
Benzinga

$1.4 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Alphabet

Within the last quarter, Alphabet GOOGL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alphabet. The company has an average price target of $2544.97 with a high of $4118.00 and a low of $118.00.
STOCKS

