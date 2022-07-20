ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade election officials set to mail out 392,000 vote-by-mail ballots

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County Elections Department announced they will begin mailing domestic vote-by-mail ballots on Thursday, July 21 to voters with a request on file for the August 23, 2022 Primary Election.

Officials said more than 2,100 vote-by-mail ballots have already been mailed to overseas voters.

The expect to mail out more than 392,000 vote-by-mail ballots.

If you've decided to vote by mail this year, you have to be a registered voter and you must request a ballot from your county's Supervisor of Elections website.

Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else.

A voter's signature is required and must match the signature on file.

