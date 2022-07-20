Erie Humane Society Investigating after Man Abandons Kittens Outside Shelter

6 kittens have been recovered after a viral Facebook posts shows cats being abandoned outside the Erie Humane Society late Sunday night. The video shows a pickup truck parking in the Southeast lot at 11:22PM and leaving a large dog crate full of kittens. The crate was broken and taped together with electrical tape, which allowed the cats to easily escape the cage.
An arson investigation is continuing in Chautauqua County, New York. Members of the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown were called to the scene of a house fire on Second Street in Kennedy, New York on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Kennedy Fire Department (KFD) and other area fire...
RIPLEY, NY – The body of a charter boat captain who fell into the waters of Lake Erie earlier this month have been recovered. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr’s remains were located along the shore in the Town of Evans, New York, on Friday, just two weeks after he went missing.
Two people were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Friday evening in the Town of Chautauqua. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County EMS and a number of area fire departments responded to the crash on Thayer Road at about 7:45 PM. On arrival, deputies and EMS crews located four victims in the buggy, with two of them transported by ambulance to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment. An investigation found that the driver of the car, 41-year-old Adam West of Portland, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and failed several field sobriety tests. West, who had a prior impaired driving conviction within the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWAI-drugs and failure to keep right. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Five people are facing drug trafficking charges following a recent raid at a home on Jamestown's east side. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Allen Street shortly after 4:00 PM on July 12th and were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Inside, police found nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and ammunition for a .45 caliber gun. Police say 36-year-old Warkim Keys, 47-year-old Larry White, 46-year-old Belinda Walker and 35-year-old Jamie Morse were arrested at the scene on one count each of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the fifth suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Freeney, later turned himself in.
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, July 20, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Scott Alan Hockman in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing two counts of child endangerment charges after his two minor children were allegedly found attempting to cross a street without supervision and with no clothes on. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges...
Millcreek Police said the public’s cooperation played a role in Wednesday’s drug raid in Springland Terrace. Erie Police said in some instances, cooperation from the community can make neighborhoods safer and can ultimately save lives. Millcreek Police arrested two suspects Wednesday after a drug bust in Springland Terrace. Authorities said members of the community reached […]
Scammers 1,000 miles from Erie tried to dupe local vendors into paying for space at a made-up festival. A poster started appearing all over local Facebook feeds, offering space at a summer pop-up shop in Perry Square. Vendors could rent space for $80 to $100, and in return, the poster...
One local organization is responding to a scam that has hit local vendors while using the organization’s name. The Erie Downtown Partnership has been contacted by vendors who are wondering if they are still holding their event in the park. This is causing a problem because there is no event in the park. Vendors who […]
JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown child care center is accused of using a common sleep drug during nap time. Last Friday, the Jamestown YWCA’s Early Childhood Education Director Lindsay Nobbs penned a letter to parents addressing allegations of unauthorized Melatonin use prior to nap time. Specifically, it is alleged...
After exiting the squad car, Hudson Fratus approached a blue pickup truck. “The reason we stopped this vehicle is for an expired registration,” said Fratus. The man in the vehicle, who had a bottle of pills in the center console, told Fratus he had been having a rough time. That was a telltale sign that there might be more to this traffic stop.
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – An LGBTQ pride flag flying outside of a wellness center in Erie, Pa. has been burned, according to officials with the clinic. “The flag, itself, is a sign of dignity and respect it’s a sign of community. We want people to feel safe here,” said Dalon Michael, Clinic Manager of Central Outreach in Erie.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced two arrests have been made after a dog was allegedly neglected earlier this month. Police said on July 1 officers responded to an address on the east side of Jamestown for an animal complaint where a dog was not being properly cared for.
A multi-residential home was damaged by fire in Erie overnight. The first call came in from an upstairs resident just after midnight for a fire in the 300 block of West 3rd Street. According to reports from the scene, the fire began in the kitchen in a first floor apartment. Once on the scene, fire […]
JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown dog owner is facing a slew of animal neglect accusations by those in his neighborhood. And now, the Jamestown Police Department has launched a formal inquiry into the matter. “We first noticed the dog last summer, he was very skinny then, and we tried contacting...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York Lunch on East Avenue in Erie has a small dining area. A lunch counter currently is closed for social distancing — boxes on the counter, stool seats missing — making the dining area feel that much smaller. Behind the counter, the employees move between a backroom kitchen and the area behind the lunch counter. In some places, it’s a tight fit for two workers to pass each other.
A recent wave of unregistered motor bikes and ATVs have been keeping Erie residents east of UPMC Hamot awake late at night. This comes just weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law allowing police in Pennsylvania to confiscate, destroy, or sell illegal motor bikes, dirt bikes, and ATVs operating on public roads.
Several fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight. The first calls went out just before midnight for a structure fire in the 40000 block of Route 6, in Columbus Township. According to reports from the scene, the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived. No one was believed to […]
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing terroristic threats and related charges after reportedly threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, July 18.
