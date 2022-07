CARMI – Carmi-White County Schools will conduct online registration for students who will be attending the district in the 2022-2023 school year. According to the school district’s website, the registration portal will be open today through Friday. Go to www.carmischools.org and click on the registration link to begin the registration process. If you have any questions with this process, please contact the Junior/Senior High School between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO