WILLMAR, MN – Ridgewater College Warrior wrestlers will have a new pair of coaches for the 2022-23 season. The college just announced the hiring of new co-head coaches Travis Deegan and Logan Peterson. Deegan served as Ridgewater assistant coach under previous head coach Joey Brown. Peterson comes to Ridgewater with wrestling experience at South Dakota State University. Ridgewater Dean of Students Heidi Olson says they are very excited to have such a qualified and knowledgeable duo interested in working together to lead the program and build on our previous wrestling success stories.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO