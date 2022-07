Getting a solid understanding of the global market requires zooming out of daily and weekly closes. One metric that provides a good perspective of the market’s overall health is the Month-over-Month (MoM) price change. This metric shows the 30-day change in regional prices set during U.S., E.U., and Asian working hours. These regional prices are usually determined by calculating the cumulative sum of each region’s price changes over a period of 30 days.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO