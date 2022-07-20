ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park, MI

Lincoln Park man in custody after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend's 2-year-old child

Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — Lincoln Park police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend's 2-year-old child and leading police on a chase. According to police, officers responded to a home around...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Investigating Former Officer Stephon Hodo’s Death After Body Found In Park

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are continuing their investigation into the death of former Detroit police officer Stephon Hodo, days after his body was found in a park. Police confirmed that Hodo’s body was found in Stoepel Park. He was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting on June 30. Investigators recovered Hodo’s vehicle and weapons, which were reportedly stolen and used by the suspect in the shooting. Police said Hodo and the suspect were neighbors. The former police officer worked with DPD from 2005 until 2013. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lincoln Park, MI
City
Wyandotte, MI
City
Ecorse, MI
City
Lincoln, MI
Lincoln Park, MI
Crime & Safety
City
River Rouge, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Melvindale, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Park Police#Michigan State Police
Tv20detroit.com

Police looking for Detroit man with bipolar disorder last seen in May

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man who has bipolar disorder and has been missing since May. Hollis Parks, 51, was last seen May 25 around 8:45 p.m. on Santa Rosa Drive near Pembroke Avenue. Police say Parks' son is concerned for his well-being.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect Who Robbed Bank In Dearborn Heights

(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a bank robbery. The Dearborn Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a bank robbery. | Credit: Dearborn Heights Police Department The incident happened at about 3:10 p.m. on July 20 at the Comerica Bank located at 4401 S. Telegraph. Police say he was reported to be last known to be in the area of S. Gulley at Amherst, near Van Born. If you recognize the subject, please call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770 or 911, or report anonymously for a cash reward to Crime Stoppers at www.1800speakup.org or by calling 1-800-773-2587. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy