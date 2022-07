NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — With just weeks to go, many North Texas school districts are still looking to fill their classrooms with teachers. Burnout, low pay, teaching during a pandemic and students not paying attention were among the reasons some teachers cited as why they decided to leave the profession.Now those positions are looking to be filled and the competition is high. "The additional challenge has been how much more competitive it is right now and ultimately how fewer candidates are in the teaching pool," said Chris Goodson, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Richardson ISD. Districts like Richardson have raised their starting teacher...

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO