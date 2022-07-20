ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: “My cats think I’m having an affair!”

By Tess Lamacraft
 4 days ago
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick with kitten patient Fury.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed his pets get jealous and suspicious when he’s been treating other animals in his veterinary practice.

Speaking exclusively to WhatToWatch.com, Irish veterinary surgeon Noel, who is back on our screens with The Supervet season 17 this week says, “I have two lovely cats, Ricochet and Excalibur. When I’m at work, they’re in the office upstairs so they’re here all the time and love giving me cuddles.

"However they pick up on the scents of the animals I’ve been treating and get jealous. If I don’t wash my hands with the surgical stuff before I go upstairs to see them, they will smell I’ve been with another cat and look at me like, ‘Daddy, you’ve been having an affair! How absolutely dare you!’ "

Noel with shepadoodle, Raven.  (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Noel, who is seen treating an adorable kitten called Fury when the new series gets underway this week, says that Ricochet, his Maine Coon cat, is particularly prone to jealousy.

Noel continues: "He’ll be like, 'Mate, I’m not coming anywhere near you. Go and wash yourself immediately.’ He’s remarkably perceptive and sensitive and if he thinks I’ve cuddled another cat he’ll make sure he tells me about it."

Police dog Trigger is another of Noel's patients in the new series of The Supervet.  (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Noel, who has treated thousands of animals at his pioneering referral practice in Surrey and uses cutting-edge technology to perform surgery on animals that may otherwise not be able to be saved, dotes on his two cats and says they always know what kind of day he's had.

"They’re quite extraordinary", he continues, "Ricochet in particular will always know if I'm sad or had a tough day. He’ll jump up onto my knee and throw his arms around my neck."

However, there is one pet who Noel, who first appeared on our TV screens back in 2014, misses desperately: his beloved Border Terrier, Keira who sadly passed away in September 2021.

Keira had spent a year recovering after being hit by a van outside Noel’s veterinary practice, Fitzpatrick Referrals, in October 2020.

Noel says, ‘Ultimately when one spends 13 or 14 years of life sharing love, your pet becomes your companion, your confidant and your friend who’s with you through all life’s ups and downs while humans have come and gone.

"It’s an all-encompassing love and hard to explain to someone who hasn’t experienced it." He continues. "I miss Kiera every single day I’ve got a little grave and headstone for her at the practice. I visit it every day and say hi. Her spirit lives on."

The Supervet season 17 will begin on Channel 4 on Thursday, July 21 at 8 pm.

Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com

