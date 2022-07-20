ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Hit Victim With His Car In Detroit

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of striking a victim with his vehicle in a CVS parking lot.

Suspect wanted in connection to striking a 30-year-old victim with his vehicle. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 in 18900 W. Eight Mile Rd.

Police say the 30-year-old male victim and the suspect were in an argument in the parking lot before leaving the location in their vehicles.

After leaving that location, the victim drove in his red 2022 Chevy Camaro to a CVS located in the W. 18900 W. Eight Mile Rd.

According to police, the victim was followed by the suspect, who was driving in a newer model black Dodge Durango with black rims, with a female passenger who was wearing a blue shirt.

When the victim exited his Camaro, the suspect allegedly struck the victim with his vehicle, and then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a male, mid 20’s to 30’s, short haircut, and medium build, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, and red, or orange pants.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

