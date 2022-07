@_snoopytech_ has leaked more information about the Zenfone 9, having recently shared high-resolution renders of the device on Twitter. While ASUS has already confirmed that the device will debut on July 28, it is saving most details for launch day. Disappointingly, @_snoopytech_ claims that ASUS will only provide two year's worth of OS updates, a standard that most Android OEMs have moved on from, such as Samsung and even LG.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO