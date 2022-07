The 2022 World Athletics Championships are underway in Eugene, Oregon and Duluth has a presence in the Lightspeed Lift. "I think we were the first equipment installed in Hayward Field," president Malcolm Macaulay said. "Got to step on the field itself before anyone had run on it. It's fun now to watch it on TV, see the athletes going and know that they're walking by our systems, a lot of them are using our systems for warmups.

DULUTH, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO