Life is a Beach Party at Renovus

Bristol, Tennessee, residents turned to Jessica Burns on News 5 WCYB for all the latest weather updates and local news over the past two years. But now, the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of her career. Jessica Burns announced she is leaving the station this month, and naturally, WCYB viewers had questions. They especially want to know why she is leaving and where she is going. Fortunately for her social media followers, Jessica Burns provided all the answers about her departure from WCYB.

