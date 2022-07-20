Life is a Beach Party at Renovus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — While volunteering his time over the summer to organize and digitize document collections at Knob Creek, East Tennessee State University student Jeremy Dubhrós stumbled across a rare piece of Appalachian history that defies stereotypes. With a background in anthropology and sociology, Dubhrós is...
A ribbon cutting for a deli and ice cream parlor is set for July 27, according to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Two Dads Downtown Deli & Ice Cream Parlor at 235 E. Charlemont Avenue will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration at 5 p.m. To visit Two...
(WJHL) Anna Konstantopoulos, Miss Kingsport and Maddie Ratliff, Miss Sullivan County tell us about their past week and what’s ahead for this year!. For more information visit their pages on Facebook and Instagram.
(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and scorching-hot weekend. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events to enjoy with the entire family. Saturday, July 23 What: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Fun FestWhere: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on the Cardinal Glass Industries StageWhen: 7 p.m.More: For tickets, click here. What: Summer Supper on Spring […]
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County Fair officials revealed the 2022 entertainment lineup to take the stage during the 72nd annual event. The fair, themed “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County,” will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12 and run through Saturday, Sept. 17. News Channel 11 compiled a list of performances […]
BLOUNTVILLE — When school in Tennessee and across the nation starts, free lunches for all students and some free breakfasts will have ended. So the five public school districts in Sullivan and Washington counties, including Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, are joining forces to encourage all families to complete the federal meal benefits application that helps qualify students for free or reduced prices on school lunches.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a family searches for a new home with the help of a 10-year-old friend, a local tattoo parlor stepped in to raise funds with an interesting twist. “We’re giving back to the community,” organizer Zach Kaskell said. “It’s really important and just it’s really a good cause and it’s […]
She’s the woman who captured a nation’s hearts without lifting a finger — except, you know, to make a spread of delicious Southern cooking at its most prize-winningest. Linda Skeens, the 74-year-old viral sensation who won 25 separate ribbons for her home cooking, baking and crafts at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair this year appeared on TODAY Thursday for her very first television appearance. At last, we put a face to the name on the everyone's lips.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rock band 3 Doors Down will put on a pre-race concert at the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The pre-race concert is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 on the main stage in the infield. The band is known for hits like […]
BRISTOL, Va. — Potential food and beverage employees for the Bristol Casino are next on the hiring menu for Hard Rock International. The casino will host an employee hiring event with a focus on potential food and beverage employees on Monday, July 25, Hard Rock announced on Thursday. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia 24201. Attendees are asked to enter through the team member entrance.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest organizers announced Friday that online sales for the Sunset Concert Series will end July 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the Fun Fest store located at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. The remaining tickets for Friday night’s Jamey Johnson […]
ELIZABETHTON — As Levi Fisher battled cancer at St. Jude’s, his doctors encouraged him to wish big. But when the wish came true on Friday morning, it was much bigger than the 12-year-old could possibly have imagined. Out his back door on that beautiful warm morning, there was a concrete basketball court. On the court, dressed to shoot hoops with him, were the men’s and women’s basketball teams from East Tennessee State University.
Bristol, Tennessee, residents turned to Jessica Burns on News 5 WCYB for all the latest weather updates and local news over the past two years. But now, the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of her career. Jessica Burns announced she is leaving the station this month, and naturally, WCYB viewers had questions. They especially want to know why she is leaving and where she is going. Fortunately for her social media followers, Jessica Burns provided all the answers about her departure from WCYB.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Fern Trail at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium has been closed due to beaver activity. According to a release from the park, water from various rain showers has been encompassing the Fern Trail throughout this year, making it hard for guests to hike. Over the past several years, beaver activity […]
Organizers of this year’s Covered Bridge Days are announcing the line-up of entertainment for this year’s festival and telling fans of the event to expect more of the same from last year, except “even better.”. This will be the second year the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department...
Kingsport 911/Sullivan County 911 issued a notification to subscribers Friday around 12:50 p.m. The alert said the city is working with Eastman following the morning's events at the plant. The message reads:
BRISTOL, Tenn--It has been almost two years since the Holiday Inn hotel in downtown Bristol partially collapsed. Twisted steel and concrete are all that remains while the insurance company and the developer of the project are battling in court to determine who is at fault and who will pay. Two...
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An update from Gaming Compliance on Wednesday revealed that gamblers spent more than $37 million at Bristol Casino from July 5-14. The Hard Rock chain welcomed the public into its 30,000-square-foot facility for the first time on July 8. The first nine days — including soft opening events — saw $34,577,021 […]
