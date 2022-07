To our beloved citizens of Ashland. We have the privilege as citizens to exercise the freedom of speech. The constitution of the United States grants us this privilege. In the public debate on the issues at our Ashland Public Library and other community forum’s, we have the right of expressions. It is imperative that we remind ourselves to be kind and respectful of people’s differences of opinion. There is a proper way to express disagreement and an improper way.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO