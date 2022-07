FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol was led on a unique chase Friday morning – a stolen ambulance headed down Interstate 40. The ambulance was from Catawba County but stolen in Forsyth County, according to troopers. It was dropping a patient off at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital when it was stolen. The ambulance was being tracked by GPS.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO