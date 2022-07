On June 14, Summers County Historical Society installed a sign marker to Brown’s Chapel Cemetery. The cemetery is located next to Brown’s Chapel Church at Pipestem on Lick Creek Road. After the installment, Each person was given a tour of the Brown log home. Taken from The History of Summers County West Virginia 1984, page 102. Submitted by William Brown VI. “William Brown III donated to the Hotsten Conference a tract of land from the Brown Farm on Simmons Fork to erect a church. Construction began in 1896 on the church which as named in or of William Brown and was known as...

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO