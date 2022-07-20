ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

U-pick at Laurel Lavender Farm

By Leora Watson Staff Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHATCOM — Whatcom County offers a wide variety of u-pick options. Community members and visitors can pick apples, pumpkins, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries from numerous farms in the area throughout the seasons. But only one farm in the county offers the calming experience of picking your own lavender:...

The Airow Project Proves Riding, Recreation Are for Everyone

When April Katz was in second grade, she was diagnosed with dyslexia. Although social and academic struggles followed, Katz eventually met a teacher who gave her the tools to navigate her disability. From that point on, Katz refused to let dyslexia define her, and today she’s the founder of several local programs offering support for those with disabilities both physical and intellectual.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, July 20, 2022

BELLINGHAM – Peoples Bank has launched Pigs in Pictures as an updated take on its annual piggy bank treasure hunt. Nearly 500 pigs, each containing $20, will be hidden throughout the Bank’s footprint in Chelan, Island, King, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties until Aug. 1. People who find...
Cabana Cuts hair studio opens in Birch Bay

Cabana Cuts, a new haircut studio that opened July 1, sits near the Birch Bay shoreline. The waft of salt water and the sound of birds chirping provides background noise for a haircut at the 7620 Birch Bay Drive studio. Cabana Cuts owner Lynnette Kramer has been a licensed hairdresser...
Paint in the air

Paint crews are busy with high visibility (pun attended) work at the new addition to the Majestic Inn and Spa in downtown Anacortes. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Local author finds spicy niche in culinary cozy series

It’s Christmas in July with Leslie Budewitz’s new culinary cozy mystery, “Peppermint Barked” to be released July 19. The Ferndale author has cooked up the sixth installment in her Spice Shop Mystery series. Sizzling with holiday suspense, “Peppermint Barked” is the perfect blend of comfort and...
PHOTO GALLERY: A Razz-Fest good time

The 2022 Northwest Raspberry Festival was filled with various activities in downtown Lynden. This year’s festival took place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Events included the Raspberry Pancake Breakfast to the Razz & Shine Classic Car & Truck Cruise-In to the Curt Maberry Memorial Classic 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to booths/vendors. These photographs are a few of the many memories created during this year’s festival. (Photos by Bill Helm and Taras McCurdie/Lynden Tribune)
GUEST OPINION: Make your own decision

While I certainly support the rights of voters to express their opinion, it appears there are some inaccuracies in a letter to the editor published July 13 in the Lynden Tribune and Ferndale Record newspapers. First, the author stated that four candidates are seeking to become state senator for the...
