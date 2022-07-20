State developing Intensive Crisis Stabilization Center in Herkimer

Republican Congressional Candidate Steve Wells announced he has received endorsements from all three Republican county sheriffs in the state’s 22nd Congressional District. “I am humbled and honored to be endorsed by all three Republican County Sheriffs in NY-22,” said Wells. “As a former criminal prosecutor, I prosecuted first degree violent felonies, including capital murder. I understand that to get crime under control, we have to put an end to reckless bail reform laws, get tough on criminals, and empower our police officers -- not defund them. As Central New York’s Congressman, I will go to Washington to fight back against the far-left’s dangerous agenda, support law enforcement, and work to make our community safer and more prosperous.”
Comments / 0