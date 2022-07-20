ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State developing Intensive Crisis Stabilization Center in Herkimer

Cover picture for the articleHERKIMER, N.Y. – The Neighborhood Center in Herkimer is getting part of $75 million in state funding to become an Intensive Crisis Stabilization Center to assist those experiencing...

MVHS, union reach contract agreement

UTICA — Officials from Mohawk Valley Health System and the Communications Workers of America and United Food and Commercial Workers unions, which represents nursing positions at St. Luke’s Hospital and technical and service/maintenance jobs at St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth, have reached an agreement on a new three-year contract.
New Hartford, Clayville libraries receive $25K in state funding

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Public Library and the Clayville Library Association have received $25,000 in bullet aid to support library functions and initiatives. The New Hartford library was awarded $15,000 and the Clayville library received $10,000. A certain amount of bullet aid is made available in...
Scarchilli announces official bid for Oneida County sheriff

UTICA, N.Y. – A local businessman and former police officer announced his candidacy for Oneida County Sheriff Friday morning. Jim Scarchilli says he’s an independent running on the ‘We the People’ party line. He says he wants to focus on protecting constitutional rights and addressing issues...
Historic Utica park to receive upgrade

UTICA — As the city of Utica continues to change, the city’s parks system is the latest to receive an upgrade. Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, was able to secure $50,000 in New York State funding to be allocated to the city of Utica’s parks system. The funding will be utilized to help build a new pavilion at F.T. Proctor Park and to include public restrooms.
Experts provide tips on tick safety at Rome forum

ROME, N.Y. – Disease experts gathered in Rome Tuesday morning for a forum on tick safety and Lyme disease prevention. Dr. Saravanan Thangamani of SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Thangamani Lab says one-third of ticks he tests are positive for at least one tick-borne agent, and many are Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease.
Surprise! Unwelcome Deadly Guest Moves Into Delaware County Home

Is it me or is the last thing you want in your house a venomous snake? This might be something people in other parts of the country where different types of venomous snakes are common but in New York State we are certainly not used to seeing them! With that said, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State is home to 3 different types of venomous snakes: copperheads, timber rattlesnakes, and the massasauga rattlesnake (aka pygmy rattlesnake). The good news is that these snakes are rarely seen because they shy away from people in general.
Power restored to more than 500 customers in North Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Hundreds were without power in North Utica along Genesee Street for just over an hour Friday morning. About 560 customers lost power around 11:20 a.m. and it was restored by 12:30 p.m. NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to National Grid regarding the cause of the outage...
Utica Police PBA Endorses Candidate for County Clerk

One of two candidates running for Oneida County Clerk has picked up the endorsement of the Utica Police Department PBA. Merima Smajic-Oren is the candidate of the Democrat and Working Families parities and is receiving support from the John E Creedon Police Benevolent Association in her bid for clerk. She's...
Fallen CNY Fire Fighter Remembered For His Drive & Dedication

Unfortunately, Travis is no longer with us. But his commitment to protecting his community will never be forgotten. He dedicated 20-years of his life volunteering for local fire departments. Travis served for Brookfield, North Brookfield, and most recently Leonardsville. Nothing ever stopped Travis from attending a call. He loved his...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
Mayor Michaels Excited For New Fulton Full-Service Restaurant

A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on S. Second St., across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), projects it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in Fall 2023, will offer...
Three Republican sheriffs endorse Wells in congressional bid

Republican Congressional Candidate Steve Wells announced he has received endorsements from all three Republican county sheriffs in the state’s 22nd Congressional District. “I am humbled and honored to be endorsed by all three Republican County Sheriffs in NY-22,” said Wells. “As a former criminal prosecutor, I prosecuted first degree violent felonies, including capital murder. I understand that to get crime under control, we have to put an end to reckless bail reform laws, get tough on criminals, and empower our police officers -- not defund them. As Central New York’s Congressman, I will go to Washington to fight back against the far-left’s dangerous agenda, support law enforcement, and work to make our community safer and more prosperous.”
Motorcycle flips on wet roadway in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A motorcycle passenger was transported to the hospital after an accident occurred in the town of Floyd on Wednesday morning. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, road patrol deputies responded to Route 49 in the town of Floyd around 1:40 a.m. on July 20 for a report of a single-vehicle personal injury motor vehicle accident. After arriving at the scene deputies determined that 35-year-old Michael Major from Whitesboro was operating a 2016 Polaris Slingshot motorcycle heading east on Route 49 prior to the accident.
Latest From Rome: Guard Injured, Plus A 3-on-1 Inmate Fight

The union representing New York prison guards have released information on two recent incidents at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, including one that involved an attack on a CO. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), a guard was punched in the face several...
