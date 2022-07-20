ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Afghan refugees who fled Taliban and Ukraine war fear UK deportation to Rwanda

By Charlene Rodrigues
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Hope is waning for Nader*, a professional Afghan mixed martial arts fighter after the UK government announced it would press on with its Rwanda plan despite ongoing court action to stop the deportation flights.

He, and 46 refugees from Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere, were among nearly 2,600 people who crossed the English Channel in May on inflatable boats.

A month before the Afghan government collapsed, he says, there was growing fear and insecurity in Kabul which prompted him to secure a Ukrainian visa.

After the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August 2021, Nader, 30, from the Hazara community, fled to the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine with his wife where they lived for nine months. Under Taliban rule, the Hazaras face discrimination and persecution due to their ethnic and religious identity, with massacres in Bamyan and Mazar-i-sharif.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February forced Nader to leave the port city for Poland. From there he travelled to Germany and France before arriving in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MIsyW_0gmHHOmd00
Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) members of staff help migrants to disembark from one of their lifeboats after they were picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel. (AFP via Getty Images)

With a heavily pregnant wife, due to give birth, he says Rwanda is not an option if the government decided to press ahead with its plans to process asylum seekers there. She remains in France, while he says he did not qualify for the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which is only open to Ukrainian nationals.

“I escaped from two wars - Afghanistan and Ukraine - and don’t want more uncertainty,” Nader told The Independent from Kent where he is in hiding. His family scattered across the UK – some who arrived more than 20 years ago after the UK and US military involvement in Afghanistan – are his only support.

Nearly 10,000 Afghans entered Poland from Ukraine after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to Nigara Mirdad, political counsellor at the Afghanistan embassy in Poland. Ms Mirdad said 5000 Afghans arrived in Ukraine after 15 August, last year.

Many who came via unofficial routes told The Independent their journeys to England – on foot, bus, trains and the sea – are riddled with uncertainty, cruelty, injustice, death threats and disappointment.

When Kabul fell to the Taliban, life for Fawad, who worked for the Afghan special forces for nearly a decade and received military training from the US and UK forces, lost all meaning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpWU4_0gmHHOmd00
Rahimi sleeping in Calais jungle (Supplied/Rahimi)

Following Nato’s retreat last August, Afghans who trained or worked with Nato forces, like Fawad, were in danger of being killed.

But Fawad, 36, believed that he did not automatically qualify for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme, launched by the UK Home Office and Defence Ministry to relocate those who previously worked with Nato forces and whose lives were in imminent danger, so he did not apply.

Navigating the scheme has not proven easy, especially for Afghans whose first language is not English.

Given Fawad’s circumstances, he would have to apply under ARAP’s category 4 - which are processed on a case-by-case basis.

“The United Kingdom was one of the biggest donors to my country’s military institutions. It has more responsibility to take care of us,” Fawad said.

Since the ARAP scheme started, 9,500 people and their dependents have been relocated to the UK, a spokesperson from the UK defence ministry told The Independent.

While it cannot comment on individual cases, a UK defence ministry spokesperson said: “The Afghan relocation scheme remains open for applications and is not time-limited, because we are determined to make sure those who apply and are eligible can come here.”

Fawad fled Kabul, leaving his wife, three daughters and a son behind and in hiding. “Every night I think about them and I cry,” he told The Independent. He said his brother was badly beaten up by the Taliban.

Fawad’s journey to the UK took him nearly seven months and cost him £7,564 in transport costs alone. Some days he slept rough. On his way out from Kabul, he heard that 26 military officers, including some of his colleagues trying to flee, were captured by the Taliban at checkpoints. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

His journey spanned several countries including Pakistan, Iran and Turkey where he paid smugglers £5,124 to get him to Italy.

Italian border police took him to a camp, where he stayed for two weeks before travelling to Calais where he paid £1,708 to cross the English Channel on a boat, arriving in the UK in mid-February. Escaping the Taliban to pass through the Channel was like dodging death twice, he told The Independent.

Fawad chose the UK because he has family support but he is anxious about what comes next as the legality of the Rwanda policy is debated.

Fawad called on the government to welcome Afghans in the same way they have Ukrainians fleeing the war. “It’s unfair,” he says.

“I feel frustration, my thoughts are on my family in Afghanistan and my eyes on Rwanda,” he says, adding that Rwanda makes him feel suicidal.

“I lost everything. I never thought, after 10 years working for my country, I would have to leave my birthplace in this way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjF0F_0gmHHOmd00
Rahimi sleeping in a forest enroute from Iran to Turkey (Supplied/ Rahimi)

Rahimi, 22, was a contractor for Nato troops who sourced US military equipment and clothing from formerly US-held Bagram air base and sold it in Kabul’s Bush market – named after the former US president George W. Bush. Since August, the market has been rechristened ‘Mujahideen bazaar’.

In the days before Kabul fell to the Taliban, Rahimi got a visa to Iran and travelled to Mashhad, where he stayed for a month. His journey is not dissimilar to Fawad’s. After several failed attempts to cross the English channel, he says, from Paris, he used a truck to travel to the UK and paid £430. In total, he spent roughly £8000.

On 7 February 2022, Rahimi reached the UK and travelled to London to claim asylum.

“Do not put us between two hells - Rwanda and the Taliban,” he says, urging the UK government to support Afghans, as they have the Ukrainian people.

“Better to face prosecution by the Taliban than go to Rwanda,” he adds.

Downing Street has said the government will do “whatever it takes” to ensure deportation flights to Rwanda go ahead.

A spokesman for the prime minister said the government would consider a ruling of the European Court of Human Rights, which halted flights to Rwanda last month, but that “all options are on the table”.

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid have brought legal action against the Rwanda plan with a hearing taking place this week.

After the latest hearing on Tuesday, the government said: “Rwanda is a safe and secure country with a track record of supporting asylum seekers.

“We remain committed to delivering this policy to break the business model of criminal gangs and save lives.”

Abu Muslim Shirzad contributed to this report.

*Names have been changed to protect identities

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

‘We’re Losing’ but Moscow Will Never Admit It, Russian Soldier Says

As Russia openly announced its plan to seize more Ukrainian land on Wednesday, a Russian soldier was caught spilling to relatives back home that Vladimir Putin’s troops are “losing,” according to Ukrainian intelligence. Audio shared by Ukraine’s Security Service is said to capture an intercepted phone call...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Rwanda#Refugees#Ukraine War#The English Channel#Hazaras#Bamyan#The Homes For Ukraine#Ukrainian#The Independent From Kent
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
deseret.com

With nearly 2 million living within its borders, Russia becomes the country with the most Ukrainian refugees

Almost 2 million Ukrainian refugees are now living in Russia, some of them forcibly removed in what officials in the war-torn country say is a war crime. Those numbers come from both Ukrainian and Russian officials, as well as the United Nations’ refugee agency, which estimates nearly 1.7 million refugees have crossed the border into the very country that displaced them.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

757K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy