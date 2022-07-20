ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro-Zone Consumer Confidence Plunges to Lowest Level on Record

By Carolynn Look
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Euro-area consumer confidence dropped to its lowest level on record as households brace...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Parity Beckons for the Euro Even With ECB Speeding Up Rate Hikes

The euro is heading back to dollar parity, and not even a faster pace of rate hikes by the European Central Bank can change that, according to traders and market strategists. The big issue in Europe remains energy security and that’s why a move back to parity is more likely than a climb to $1.04, said Francesco Pesole, an FX strategist at ING. Plus, the interest-rate differential between Europe and the US still argues for weakness in the euro.
CURRENCIES
Bloomberg

Recession Now Looks Like the Price to Pay for Beating Inflation

After underestimating the worst inflation outbreak in decades, central banks are now driving their economies headlong toward recession in order to tame prices. The stark outlook is stoking fears that policy makers will end up overreaching as they push ahead with aggressive interest-rate hikes, just as some now concede they overstimulated through the pandemic recovery.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

UK Used-Car Prices Ease After Covid Surge as Fuel Costs Spike

Used cars, which pushed up UK inflation during the pandemic, are now getting cheaper as Britons offload their vehicles in response to soaring fuel costs and a broader squeeze on household budgets. Inflation hit a 40-year high in June, driven by products ranging from motor fuel to eggs, but prices...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Consumer Confidence#Economists#Cutoff#Russian#The European Commission
Bloomberg

Global Money Trickles Back Into Most Unloved Asian Stock Markets

Foreign funds are showing signs of a return to Asian emerging-market stocks as recent declines in oil prices and the dollar bring some relief. Overseas investors bought a net $2 billion of stocks in markets including India, South Korea and Taiwan this week, according to the latest available exchange data compiled by Bloomberg, excluding China. That puts them on course for their biggest weekly purchases since early June.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

The ECB Has More at Play — and Risk — Than the Fed

To get John Authers’ newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. Thursday brings the spotlight to Europe, and what could be a historically consequential meeting on monetary policy by the European Central Bank. It’s going to raise rates. But there is now some question over how much — 25 or 50 basis points? And the constraints have never looked tighter.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Hedge Fund Star Andurand Sees Oil Demand Bouncing Back to Trend

Oil demand may outshine expectations even if the global economy falters, according to star trader Pierre Andurand. Consumption growth has lagged behind its four-decade trend over the past few years because of Covid-19 lockdowns, and ought to revert back to normal levels, the hedge fund manager said on Twitter. His biggest commodities fund returned about 160% in the first half of this year.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

China’s 225 Million Square Meters of Unfinished Homes

The face-off between China property developers and disgruntled homeowners may continue with Sunac probably under the most pressure as it has 60 million square meters of homes it must complete in 2022-25, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. Evergrande is next with 53 million, followed by Greenland at 26 million, with eight other distressed or defaulted developers bringing the total to 225 million square meters, according to data on individual projects from China Real Estate Information Corp. Homebuyers of 305 projects were refusing to pay mortgages as of July 17, according to a file-sharing page on GitHub.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
Bloomberg

US Business Activity Contracts in July to 47.5

The S&P Global flash composite measure fell 4.8 points in July as US business activity contracted for the first time in more than two years. Michael McKee breaks down the numbers on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Female CEOs Become Less Rare in Industrial Sector

To get Brooke Sutherland’s newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. The industrial sector is just a leadership shakeup away from having one of the highest rates of female chief executive officers in the S&P 500.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

JPMorgan Says Creditors Asked Ukraine to Restructure Its Debts

Ukraine’s plan to freeze foreign-bond payments is set to gain approval from bondholders, some of whom suggested Kyiv start restructuring earlier, the lead banker advising the sovereign said. The war-torn nation, which on Wednesday asked for debt restructuring consents, is in a unique position due to the goodwill and...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Goetti: Not Seen End Of Bear Market Just Yet

HG Research Founder & CEO Hans Goetti says he is still of the view that we have not seen the end of this bear market just yet. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Australia’s Soil Carbon Pioneer Sees an Offset Fortune in Dirt

There are billions of dollars to be made from capturing emissions in Australia’s dirt, according to the only developer to have been awarded national offset credits for using the land management technology. AgriProve is seeking to install carbon farming projects across an area almost the size of Cuba and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Daybreak: Twitter Dips as Musk Fallout Distracts

In today's San Francisco Daybreak podcast with Marc Daniel Davies and Sara Marley: Twitter sales miss estimates amidits takeover battle with Elon Musk. Verizon falls after cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter. Futures are mixed, Treasuries gain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bloomberg

A 79-Year-Old Tech Pioneer Aims for His Third Startup IPO

Ashok Soota has spent four decades in India’s technology industry, headed three prominent IT companies and taken two of them public. Now, the 79-year-old is getting his newest venture off the ground with a goal to take it to IPO in five years. When Soota turns 80 in November,...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Cruise Stocks Fall After Carnival Sells $1 Billion of Shares

Carnival Corp. is leading peers lower on Thursday after pricing one of the year’s largest equity sales at a steeper discount than usual. The world’s largest cruise line fell 13% after the sale priced 102 million of shares at $9.95 each overnight, according to a statement. The deal raised about $1 billion that Carnival says it might use to address 2023 debt maturities.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets: Triple Take (07/21/2022)

Caroline Hyde, Sonali Basak & Kriti Gupta discuss one topic from three different angles after the closing bell on Wall Street. Today's show tackles Snap and Social. Guests Today: Angelo Zino, CFRA Senior Analyst & Isaac Hayes III, Fanbase Founder and CEO. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Record-High Rent Is Still More Affordable Than Buying a Starter Home

Surging mortgage rates in the US are changing the calculus on whether it’s better to buy or rent. These days, it is more affordable to rent than buy a starter home in 38 of the 50 largest US metro areas, according to a report from Realtor.com. Rent is up too, with the the median monthly payment jumping 14% year-over-year in June to a record $1,876. But higher mortgage rates have pushed up the costs of buying a home even more.
HOUSE RENT
Bloomberg

The US Has Lost Its Way on Computer Chips

In June 2021 the US Senate passed a bill dedicating more than $50 billion to increase the manufacture of semiconductors. At the time pandemic-related shortages in computer chips were highlighting US vulnerability to supply chain shocks, just as rising tension with China heightened national security concerns over technology. Bolstering domestic capacity to make components with such profound economic and strategic importance seemed like an easy win for officials across the political spectrum.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy