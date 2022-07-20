ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 819½ 829¾ 810¼ 813½ —6
Dec 835 845½ 826½ 829 —6¼
Mar 848 857¾ 840½ 841¾ —7
May 852¼ 864 847½ 847½ —7¾
Jul 840¼ 850¼ 833½ 834½ —9
Sep 842 845 829¼ 831 —9¼
Dec 839½ 845 832½ 832¾ —7
Mar 834¼ 834¼ 824½ 831 —1½
Est. sales 32,825. Wed.'s sales 67,878
Wed.'s open int 294,384, up 1,684
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 592¾ 593½ 575¼ 580¼ —12
Dec 591 591 571¼ 578 —12
Mar 597 597 578 584½ —11¾
May 601¼ 601½ 582½ 588¾ —12
Jul 601 601¼ 582¼ 589 —11½
Sep 574 574¾ 559½ 565¾ —8¾
Dec 563 564½ 550½ 555 —9
Mar 571¾ 572 560½ 560½ —11½
Dec 520½ 523½ 519 523½ —3
Dec 506 506 506 506
Est. sales 125,467. Wed.'s sales 202,271
Wed.'s open int 1,311,007, up 2,549
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 481 481 477¾ 478¾ +1¼
Dec 456 456 451¾ 453¾ —1¼
Est. sales 36. Wed.'s sales 159
Wed.'s open int 2,546, up 31
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1449½ 1457½ 1424½ 1426 —23
Sep 1350¾ 1359 1322¼ 1325¾ —24¾
Nov 1334 1341¾ 1304¼ 1309¼ —23
Jan 1340¾ 1349 1312¼ 1316½ —23½
Mar 1341¾ 1347¾ 1314¼ 1318 —22¾
May 1340¼ 1347¾ 1315¾ 1317¾ —23¼
Jul 1342¼ 1344¾ 1313 1315¼ —22¼
Aug 1293 1293 1290 1290 —23
Sep 1261 1261 1261 1261 —7½
Nov 1249¼ 1249¼ 1229¼ 1237 —13¼
May 1224¾ 1224¾ 1224¾ 1224¾ —16¾
Jul 1225 1225 1225 1225 —14½
Est. sales 77,973. Wed.'s sales 139,655
Wed.'s open int 603,074, up 87
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 60.23 60.42 58.20 58.94 —1.09
Sep 58.88 59.26 56.88 57.58 —1.24
Oct 58.07 58.33 56.21 56.71 —1.24
Dec 57.76 58.14 55.82 56.62 —.98
Jan 57.67 57.94 55.74 56.45 —1.00
Mar 57.32 57.59 55.47 56.15 —1.00
May 57.02 57.17 55.39 55.94 —.99
Jul 56.83 56.83 55.09 55.60 —.95
Aug 55.33 55.33 54.61 54.69 —1.37
Sep 54.27 54.27 54.27 54.27 —1.36
Dec 54.36 54.36 54.36 54.36 —.74
Est. sales 46,457. Wed.'s sales 89,675
Wed.'s open int 375,189, up 157
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 437.50 438.00 433.80 434.30 —2.20
Sep 407.80 408.70 403.00 403.70 —2.80
Oct 392.90 394.30 388.20 388.60 —3.90
Dec 391.40 392.60 386.30 386.80 —4.10
Jan 389.80 391.10 384.90 385.20 —4.40
Mar 387.00 387.60 381.70 381.90 —4.30
May 384.80 385.10 379.60 380.30 —3.80
Jul 382.80 382.80 378.80 379.20 —3.70
Aug 376.30 376.30 374.00 374.00 —3.90
Sep 369.70 369.70 369.50 369.50 —1.60
Oct 361.90 362.10 361.90 361.90 —1.30
Dec 360.50 361.90 360.20 361.90 —1.40
Est. sales 34,398. Wed.'s sales 96,704
Wed.'s open int 399,584

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
