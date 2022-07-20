Open
Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|819½
|829¾
|810¼
|813½
|—6
|Dec
|835
|845½
|826½
|829
|—6¼
|Mar
|848
|857¾
|840½
|841¾
|—7
|May
|852¼
|864
|847½
|847½
|—7¾
|Jul
|840¼
|850¼
|833½
|834½
|—9
|Sep
|842
|845
|829¼
|831
|—9¼
|Dec
|839½
|845
|832½
|832¾
|—7
|Mar
|834¼
|834¼
|824½
|831
|—1½
|Est. sales 32,825.
|Wed.'s sales 67,878
|Wed.'s open int 294,384,
|up 1,684
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|592¾
|593½
|575¼
|580¼
|—12
|Dec
|591
|591
|571¼
|578
|—12
|Mar
|597
|597
|578
|584½
|—11¾
|May
|601¼
|601½
|582½
|588¾
|—12
|Jul
|601
|601¼
|582¼
|589
|—11½
|Sep
|574
|574¾
|559½
|565¾
|—8¾
|Dec
|563
|564½
|550½
|555
|—9
|Mar
|571¾
|572
|560½
|560½
|—11½
|Dec
|520½
|523½
|519
|523½
|—3
|Dec
|506
|506
|506
|506
|+½
|Est. sales 125,467.
|Wed.'s sales 202,271
|Wed.'s open int 1,311,007,
|up 2,549
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|481
|481
|477¾
|478¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|456
|456
|451¾
|453¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 36.
|Wed.'s sales 159
|Wed.'s open int 2,546,
|up 31
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1449½
|1457½
|1424½
|1426
|—23
|Sep
|1350¾
|1359
|1322¼
|1325¾
|—24¾
|Nov
|1334
|1341¾
|1304¼
|1309¼
|—23
|Jan
|1340¾
|1349
|1312¼
|1316½
|—23½
|Mar
|1341¾
|1347¾
|1314¼
|1318
|—22¾
|May
|1340¼
|1347¾
|1315¾
|1317¾
|—23¼
|Jul
|1342¼
|1344¾
|1313
|1315¼
|—22¼
|Aug
|1293
|1293
|1290
|1290
|—23
|Sep
|1261
|1261
|1261
|1261
|—7½
|Nov
|1249¼
|1249¼
|1229¼
|1237
|—13¼
|May
|1224¾
|1224¾
|1224¾
|1224¾
|—16¾
|Jul
|1225
|1225
|1225
|1225
|—14½
|Est. sales 77,973.
|Wed.'s sales 139,655
|Wed.'s open int 603,074,
|up 87
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|60.23
|60.42
|58.20
|58.94
|—1.09
|Sep
|58.88
|59.26
|56.88
|57.58
|—1.24
|Oct
|58.07
|58.33
|56.21
|56.71
|—1.24
|Dec
|57.76
|58.14
|55.82
|56.62
|—.98
|Jan
|57.67
|57.94
|55.74
|56.45
|—1.00
|Mar
|57.32
|57.59
|55.47
|56.15
|—1.00
|May
|57.02
|57.17
|55.39
|55.94
|—.99
|Jul
|56.83
|56.83
|55.09
|55.60
|—.95
|Aug
|55.33
|55.33
|54.61
|54.69
|—1.37
|Sep
|54.27
|54.27
|54.27
|54.27
|—1.36
|Dec
|54.36
|54.36
|54.36
|54.36
|—.74
|Est. sales 46,457.
|Wed.'s sales 89,675
|Wed.'s open int 375,189,
|up 157
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|437.50
|438.00
|433.80
|434.30
|—2.20
|Sep
|407.80
|408.70
|403.00
|403.70
|—2.80
|Oct
|392.90
|394.30
|388.20
|388.60
|—3.90
|Dec
|391.40
|392.60
|386.30
|386.80
|—4.10
|Jan
|389.80
|391.10
|384.90
|385.20
|—4.40
|Mar
|387.00
|387.60
|381.70
|381.90
|—4.30
|May
|384.80
|385.10
|379.60
|380.30
|—3.80
|Jul
|382.80
|382.80
|378.80
|379.20
|—3.70
|Aug
|376.30
|376.30
|374.00
|374.00
|—3.90
|Sep
|369.70
|369.70
|369.50
|369.50
|—1.60
|Oct
|361.90
|362.10
|361.90
|361.90
|—1.30
|Dec
|360.50
|361.90
|360.20
|361.90
|—1.40
|Est. sales 34,398.
|Wed.'s sales 96,704
|Wed.'s open int 399,584
