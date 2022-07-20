Fantasy baseball: Detmers, Meyer have potential to help your staff

Pitching wins championships.

It also wins fantasy baseball titles.

Heading into the second half of the Major League Baseball season, let's focus on picking up pitchers who can carry you to the promised land.

■ We're guessing the owner in your league who had Reid Detmers cut him after he was sent to the minors — and that the owner probably did not have Detmers active when he tossed his no-hitter on May 10.

Well, the 23-year-old left-hander is back with the Los Angeles Angels, and has looked pretty good in his past two outings. Detmers has given up only two runs on seven hits over his past 12 innings while striking out 13. He has been mediocre over the season with a 2-3 record and a 4.11 ERA over 70 innings. He has struck out 57, but has only given up 50 hits.

He should begin matching his minor league strikeout numbers in the majors, as long as the Angels continue to show confidence in him. Detmers is 38 percent rostered in CBS leagues, so take a shot with him.

■ The baseball world is also buzzing about another 23-year-old, Miami right-hander Max Meyer , who made his MLB debut last week. He is the Marlins' No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline, and is one of the top five pitching prospects in all of baseball.

The third overall pick in the 2020 draft had a disappointing MLB debut on Saturday, giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk in 5⅓ innings against Philadelphia. He struck out five.

He got through three scoreless innings before giving up a three-run homer to J.T. Realmuto . He also served up a gopher ball to Rhys Hoskins in the sixth inning before departing. Meyer was 3-4 with a 3.69 ERA in the minors this season, with a 0.97 WHIP and 69 strikeouts over 61 innings.

He has a career 2.77 ERA in the minors, so he can get the job done. He should stick in the Miami rotation, so put in a claim for him as soon as you can.

■ Looking for a seasoned veteran to help you in the second half? Johnny Cueto of the Chicago White Sox has a 4-4 record with a sterling 2.80 ERA over 11 starts. He has seven quality starts over his last nine appearances.

The 36-year-old right-hander has struck out 58 over 74 innings, but he has only walked 20 on his way to a 1.18 WHIP. Although he could be traded before August 2, try to pick him up. He seems to have found something you can use.

■ Switching to relievers, Texas recently removed Joe Barlow from the closer's role, handing the ball to 27-year-old Brett Martin . The left-hander has converted three saves in three tries over five games, and looks to be the ninth-inning guy with Barlow going to the Injured List because of a blister.

Martin has a 2.61 ERA with 25 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP over 31 innings. Though he has a 0-5 record, claim him for the saves and holds. He is only 30 percent rostered.

■ Also the beneficiary of an injury, Washington's Kyle Finnegan has stepped into the closer's role with Tanner Rainey most likely out for the season with a UCL sprain. Finnegan, 30, has struck out 43 batters over 36⅔ innings this season.

He will be given the opportunity to close games for the Nationals, so take a flier on him.

And as former Cleveland Indian and Hall of Fame pitcher Satchell Paige once said, “Just take the ball and throw it where you want to. Throw strikes. Home plate don't move.”