Medieval shipwreck discovered off Dorset coast given protected status

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago
A medieval shipwreck lying off the coast of Dorset has been granted the highest level of legal protection to preserve it for future generations.

Known as the “Mortar wreck”, the 13th-century vessel was discovered in the waters of Poole Bay in 2020, and is the oldest known wreck where the remains of the hull are still visible.

It was given its name because of the mortar bowls that were among the first artefacts found at the site.

