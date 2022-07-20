ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Things We Learned From DJ Premier on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Source: The Breakfast Club / The Breakfast Club

DJ Premier is arguably the greatest Hip-Hop producer of all-time and those who know will remember that you didn’t have a classic album in the 90’s unless you had at least one Premo beat on your project.

All these decades later the Hip-Hop legend is still churning out head-knocking and neck-boppin’ work for the heads that appreciate that gutter and street sound that made the 90’s the golden era of the Hip-Hop genre. Recently, Premo stopped by The Breakfast Club to chop it up with Angela Yee and DJ Envy to talk some Hip-Hop history and the things he’s experienced with some of your favorite rappers.

From discussing how he got put on to The Notorious B.I.G to why he couldn’t get 50 Cent in the booth to how he was able to release a posthumous Gang Starr album, DJ Premier reveals some pretty interesting tidbits he’s lived through in his legendary life.

Here are the 9 things we learned from DJ Premier on The Breakfast Club.

At one point back in the day DJ Premier was signed to Terror Squad and was supposed to do a compilation project where he would produce records for various rappers on the album. His first record was going to be featuring 50 Cent during his mixtape dominance days when no one liked him for dropping “How To Rob” years earlier. Unfortunately, Fat Joe left the label and DJ Premier followed him out the door.

