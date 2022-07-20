ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

5 manufacturers responsible for over half of guns seized in a dozen cities: Study

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
 4 days ago
In this file photo taken on May 28, 2022, Glock Ges.m.b.H. pistols are displayed during the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, in Houston. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

half of the guns seized on the streets of a dozen American cities after being used in crimes were made by five manufacturers, according to data released Wednesday by the mayors of those cities.

The group is gathered in New York for a summit on preventing gun violence.

The top manufacturer of recovered guns is Glock in nine of the 12 cities. On average, more than one and a half times more Glocks were recovered than the second-leading manufacturer in each of those nine cities.

MORE: What's behind the rise in gun ownership for people of color?

Five gun manufacturers accounted for over half of the guns recovered: Glock (16.6%), Taurus (12.4%), Smith & Wesson (11.8%), Ruger (6.5%) and Polymer80 (3.8%). These five manufacturers accounted for nearly 10,000 guns recovered in crimes in 2021.

"We're dealing with the same problem: a $9 billion industry turning their profits into our pain," New York Mayor Eric Adams told ABC News in an appearance on "Good Morning America" with the mayors of Buffalo, New York; Little Rock, Arkansas; and St. Louis.

In this Oct. 8, 2014 file photo, a security guard stands outside the Glock, Inc. headquarters in Smyrna, Ga. David Goldman/AP, FILE

"Over 110 people are killed by guns every day in our country," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. "Something has to be done."

The mayors have convened to discuss strategies to combat gun violence and "to get that gun before it hits our streets," Adams said.

MORE: Can background checks curb gun violence?

Putting a focus on the manufacturers is deliberate, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

"If this were any other industry that was as deadly then the government would have already acted to make sure that we got rid of whatever was killing our citizens," Jones said. "We haven't seen that action from the federal government so we have to look at the root causes and try to cure gun violence in our cities."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams exits a news conference with New York Attorney General Letitia James and others where they announced a new lawsuit against "ghost gun" distributors on June 29, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images, FILE

Absent additional federal action, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said it is left to local leaders to solve the problem.

"Any of us at any point in time will receive a phone call about a homicide and 99.9% of the time it relates to a gun," Scott said. "We have to address the guns."

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Comments / 168

Usrfrtmrw
4d ago

And still they won’t admit it’s a gang problem. Most of the politicians who are doing their best to disarm the law abiding citizens are the politicians responsible for the criminals ruling their streets.

Reply(12)
165
Charles Hutchinson
3d ago

There were over 38,000 deaths in the US in 2020. Three of the top five I'm sure are GM, Ford and Chrysler. They are all making billions more than the gun manufacturers. Nearly 5,000 choking deaths in 2020. If you dont know the heimlich maneuver, you should be fined like you would when driving without a license. Let's go after everybody. Seriously, let's go after the real culprits. The criminals.

Reply(1)
99
OViS HERDER1
3d ago

"Over 110 people are killed by guns every day in our country," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. "Something has to be done." -VS- How many people die a day from driving in the US? That means, on average, fatal crashes cause approximately 3,700 deaths per day. (CDC) An additional 20-50 million people are injured or disabled, Apr 4, 2022. So why not target auto manufacturers? Oh that's right. We the people can't fight back a tyrranical government movement with vehicles now can we?

Reply(12)
65
ABC News

