ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Couple celebrates 100th birthdays, 79th anniversary

By Ashleigh Banfield
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDAod_0gmHGcPY00

( NewsNation ) — Hubert and June Malicote met at a neighborhood church in 1941 and married in 1943. In June, they celebrated 79 years of marriage.

When asked how the marriage has lasted so long, Hubert said they have never had an argument.

“It happened so quickly, so easily,” Hubert said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “You just wake up one day, and that’s what it is.”

Their children say they’ve never heard harsh words spoken between their parents.

“Knowing them, and just how smoothly it all ran. I have to agree, they must not have ever quarreled. They just knew how to make it all work,” daughter Jo Malicote said on “Banfield.”

Couple has dream wedding on Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Las Vegas

June turned 100 on July 13, and Hubert will turn 100 on Saturday.

NewsNation asked Hubert what the secret is to their lasting love.

“A good discussion takes the place of a bad argument. In situations that seem to be getting out of hand, maybe take a walk. Come back with a different attitude. Make amends. Be loving and kind in … all of that discussion,” Hubert said.

He also says they always share a kiss before bedtime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Popular meat market to close

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular supermarket in Wichita Falls is closing and many community members are not happy about it. La Michoacana is a large specialty store that carries many products derived from Hispanic and Latin countries. The store provides customers with food and ingredients that may be hard to come by anywhere else […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Wedding#Parade#Newsnation#Southwest Airlines#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Bicyclist killed in Comanche County hit-and-run

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A bicyclist from Cyril, Oklahoma, was struck and killed by a vehicle in Comanche County early Saturday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was biking on N.E. Keeney Road, about one-tenth of a mile from the intersection of King Road near Elgin when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One killed in rollover wreck on US 287 near Henrietta

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was killed and three others were injured in a rollover wreck on US 287 Friday night. According to Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by a 15-year-old with a driving permit was traveling north on US 287 around 7 p.m. Friday, July 22.
HENRIETTA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Husband stabs cousin in neck, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing. Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1700 block of Polk Street to investigate a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the person reporting the incident. Police say the reporting person/victim said she was sitting on the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy