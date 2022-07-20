ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Couple celebrates 100th birthdays, 79th anniversary

By Ashleigh Banfield
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvqlG_0gmHGH4P00

( NewsNation ) — Hubert and June Malicote met at a neighborhood church in 1941 and married in 1943. In June, they celebrated 79 years of marriage. When asked how the marriage has lasted so long, Hubert said they have never had an argument.

“It happened so quickly, so easily,” Hubert said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “You just wake up one day, and that’s what it is.”

DHS spent millions to track people with cell data: ACLU

Their children say they’ve never heard harsh words spoken between their parents.

“Knowing them, and just how smoothly it all ran. I have to agree, they must not have ever quarreled. They just knew how to make it all work,” daughter Jo Malicote said on “Banfield.”

June turned 100 on July 13, and Hubert will turn 100 on Saturday.

NewsNation asked Hubert what the secret is to their lasting love.

“A good discussion takes the place of a bad argument. In situations that seem to be getting out of hand, maybe take a walk. Come back with a different attitude. Make amends. Be loving and kind in … all of that discussion,” Hubert said.

He also says they always share a kiss before bedtime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Parade#Newsnation#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Shenango Twp. Police seek help identifying suspects

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Shenango Twp. Police are seeking help to identify suspects in multiple thefts from cars on Wednesday. Police said they were notified of several thefts in the early morning hours on Wednesday in the Brookshire Drive area. In their investigation, police have shared screenshots of...
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

Ohio Supreme Court makes new ruling on self-defense cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Supreme Court of Ohio made a new ruling when it comes to self-defense cases. The issue surrounds a new state law, when it went into effect, and if past cases would fall under the new guidelines. Ohio’s self-defense statute was amended and said that...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Farrell man held in jail until robbery trial

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The case against a man charged in a pair of robberies in Mercer County will now be heard in Common Pleas Court. Dustin Hilliard of Butler was arrested earlier this month in connection with the hold-up of a Rite Aid store in Farrell. State Police...
FARRELL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Campbell woman says during sentencing she can’t remember abusing child

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Carissa Chacon admits to hitting her 4-year-old daughter with a cord, but she doesn’t remember it. Chacon, 31, of Campbell, was being sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on felony domestic violence and misdemeanor child endangering charges. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charges for beating her 4-year-old daughter in June 2021 with a cord.
CAMPBELL, OH
WKBN

Helicopter helps track man during Youngstown chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time this week, an Ohio State Highway helicopter helped police catch someone who fled from a traffic stop. Pierre Shelton, 28, of Fairgreen Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of drugs. He was taken into custody about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Belmont and Fairgreen avenues.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Missing in Ohio: Human remains found in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Human remains were discovered Wednesday shoved inside a tote at a residence, and it’s possible they belong to Larry Davis, who has been missing since March. Brittany Claytor, an on-and-off girlfriend of Davis, told NBC4 that police had searched the property where Davis was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKBN

Man says robber used money to buy crack, smoked it in front of him

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police that a group assaulted and robbed him early Wednesday in Warren while he was walking home from work. A police report stated that the victim was walking home from work on West Market Street when he was approached by five males. The males pushed him down and began to assault him before taking $20 from his pocket, the victim told police.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Youngstown man booked in jail for 5th time this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested early Wednesday on an assault charge was booked into the Mahoning County jail for the fifth time this month. Marquis Cambridge, 28, of Brentwood Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor assault charge in municipal court. Cambridge was arrested...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

19 animals rescued from Trumbull County home

(WKBN) — Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County resuced 19 animals from a home Friday. According to their Facebook post, when humane agents arrived, the smell of ammonia was overwhelming forcing officers to step outside the home. Cats, dogs, guinea pigs, snakes, bearded dragons, and birds were removed. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Ohio man charged after laser light hits police helicopter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was charged Wednesday with aircraft interference after pointing a laser into the cockpit of an aircraft in flight. Charles Lee Taylor, 43, was arrested after admitting to pointing a laser at a helicopter owned and operated by the Columbus Division of Police while using it to play with his dog at the 1300 block of Genessee Avenue in North Linden, according to court documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy