ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

By Joshua Eferighe
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JLQI_0gmHG12200
FILE – Farmer Andriy Zubko checks wheat ripeness on a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine… Read More

WACO (NewsNation) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland.

NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce.

Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the country has seen little to no rain — a combination of unfortunate events that has left behind scorched earth and struggling crops.

From Texas watermelons and Arkansas blueberries to grapes in California wine country, all sorts of crops have been feeling the stress. Even Tennessee corn is measuring about 18 inches shorter than usual this season.

“Because of the inadequate moisture we’ve had, it’s causing the plant to prematurely die because it’s not uptaking the nutrients that it needs to be able to survive and continue to grow,” Dr. Juan Anciso, a Texas A&M University vegetable specialist, said during Tuesday’s edition of NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

At a hydroponic farm in Waco, Texas, for example, the electronic watering and shade systems aren’t enough to keep greens at consistent temperatures. This causes their butter lettuce to grow vertically instead of horizontally, resulting in a bitter taste instead of a sweet one.

“This prolonged drought in the southwestern United States is a very serious matter,” Anciso said. He also said current conditions are bad but experts are even more concerned about fall crops, as they could threaten food supply.

“We’re very concerned going into this fall that we won’t have enough water in the sense of growing the normal amount of acreage we normally do, especially for vegetables,” he continued.

“We often here in central Texas go through many dry periods,” said Sean Kelly, a meteorologist at KXAN news. ”So this is kind of typical, but for this to coincide with this extreme heat … that’s when it becomes unprecedented.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, almost 45% of the United States is in drought. That includes more than half of the 48 continental states.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Waco, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Earth, TX
State
Arkansas State
Waco, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortage#Central Texas#Texas A M University#Newsnation
WKBN

Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at Perinton campaign stop

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event in Perinton Thursday night. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State. Witnesses say Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man got on stage, started yelling, “wrestled with […]
PERINTON, NY
WKBN

Republicans challenge Pa.’s mail-in voting law anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are suing again in an attempt to throw out Pennsylvania’s broad mail-in voting law. The new lawsuit that was filed late Wednesday contends that the court must invalidate the law because of a provision that says it is “void” if any of its requirements are struck down in court. The lawsuit says the “non-severability” provision was triggered in a May 20 decision by a federal appeals court panel concerning mail-in ballots in a Lehigh County judicial race from last November.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
WKBN

Ohio Supreme Court makes new ruling on self-defense cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Supreme Court of Ohio made a new ruling when it comes to self-defense cases. The issue surrounds a new state law, when it went into effect, and if past cases would fall under the new guidelines. Ohio’s self-defense statute was amended and said that...
WKBN

Shenango Twp. Police seek help identifying suspects

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Shenango Twp. Police are seeking help to identify suspects in multiple thefts from cars on Wednesday. Police said they were notified of several thefts in the early morning hours on Wednesday in the Brookshire Drive area. In their investigation, police have shared screenshots of...
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy