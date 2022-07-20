ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Procession announced for Natchitoches police officer

By Christa Swanson
 3 days ago
Funeral planned for Natchitoches Police Officer Brian Olliff, died of heat related illness (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A procession will take place Friday after the funeral of Natchitoches police officer Brian Olliff.

Officer Olliff died on duty last weekend of apparent heat-related causes.

District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said Wednesday, “Our deepest condolences to the family of Officer Brian Olliff, who honorably served our city with dedication, humility, and a respect for his fellow citizen. Our office has worked closely with Brian on numerous cases for many years and always considered him to be a model law enforcement professional with the highest character and integrity. He will greatly missed.”

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, the procession will follow the 10:00 a.m. funeral service at First Baptist Church. It will head south on Second St., then turn west on Amulet St., where it will briefly pause in front of the Natchitoches Police Department. The procession will then turn north on Fifth St. and turn east on Texas St. before ending in the Memory Lawn Cemetery on Washington St.

The NPD encourages the public to line the route of the procession to support the family and pay their respects.

A Visitation will be at the Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home on Thursday, July 21, and the funeral is on Friday, July 22.

Olliff served with the force for more than 20 years. Instead of flowers, his family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

