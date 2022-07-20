ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Gas line hit near Peace Plaza in Rochester

KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - A gas line was hit Wednesday morning near Peace...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 1

Related
KIMT

Fire damages mobile homes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames damaged two trailers at a Rochester mobile home park Friday. Firefighters were called to Oak Terrace Estates in the 1600 block of Marion Road just before 4:30 pm. One unit had caught fire and the flames spread to a nearby mobile home. The Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle hit by truck in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a truck hitting a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Technology Drive at around 4 pm. Sources at the scene say a motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by a truck trying to cross the road.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

1 home a total loss, another damaged in SE Rochester fire

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at a mobile home Friday afternoon. That home and one vehicle are a total loss, plus a neighboring mobile home also suffered an estimated $75,000 worth of damage.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Motorcyclist Severely Injured in NW Rochester Crash

Rochester police responded to a severe injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling south on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the pickup pulled out into his path from Instrument Drive near the Benchmark Electronics and Pace Dairy plants. The crash was reported shortly after 4 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

Motorcyclist in critical condition following NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Rochester police say just after 4 p.m., a motorcycle and pickup collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Dr. NW and Instrument Dr. NW. Authorities said the pickup was turning off of Instrument Dr. NW...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester motorcyclist injured following crash Thursday night

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rochester motorcyclist was injured Thursday night following a crash on Highway 60. The Minnesota State Patrol said Tyler Bale, 33, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys. The crash happened after the Honda motorcycle he was driving lost control and struck a guardrail.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Wabasha County Crash Injures Rochester Man

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Tyler Bale was westbound on Hwy. 60 east of Zumbro Falls around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at County Rd. 13. Bale was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Young Men Cited for Racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Minnesota Energy
KAAL-TV

Rochester store employee scammed out of $1,100

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said someone called the business and told the employee they were from the "counterfeit unit" at the "police department in Olmsted County." It happened Thursday evening, July 21, at a business in southeast Rochester. The scammer told the teenage girl working at the store that they were with the police department, and they were sitting with the owners of the business. The scammer gave the teen the correct names of the owners, and told her the store had been receiving a lot of counterfeit money.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Roundabout Approved For SW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Beating the heat at the lake

When we all crank the A-C, it can create problems for our grid. Fortunately, we can help take a load off of the power grid, by not cranking the A-C, and avoiding things like running the dishwasher during the heat of the day. But perhaps one of the most fun...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

We Now Know The Opening Date for Red Cow in Rochester

Are you ready to bite down on what is supposed to be one of the best burgers in the entire state of Minnesota? Well, get ready, because the rumor of an opening date was recently announced for one of Rochester's newest restaurants, Red Cow!. When is Red Cow Opening in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man receives probation after shooting at a group of hunters

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man charged with chasing and shooting at a group of hunters has been sentenced to probation. 64-year-old Paul Reichel was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court to 3 years probation with 365 days stayed while on probation, he was also credited with 3 days of time served.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Three arrested after fight at Rochester apartment; officers assaulted

(ABC 6 News) -- Around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance were called to the Edgewood Apartments in SE Rochester for a 17-year-old who had a broken leg. However, when they got there, there was a large group of people outside and first responders had to call police.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Woman Airlifted Following Horse Riding Accident

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders rescued a Rochester woman who was thrown from and kicked by a horse in rural Olmsted County over the weekend. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property northeast of Stewartville in the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said emergency personnel needed to use a UTV to get to the 42-year-old woman. First responders say she was in and out of consciousness.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

More businesses coming to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The pandemic continues to have a major impact on many area businesses. But in Rochester, there is an encouraging trend. Several new businesses are opening. Nineteen businesses opened up in 2021 and 12 more are opening up this year. One of those businesses is a returner. Primp is...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man arrested at Rochester hotel on multiple felony warrants

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said the man tried to flee when they arrested him on warrants including drug and assault charges. Law Enforcement officers with the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office went to the Baymont Inn on South Broadway around 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21. They were there to arrest 34-year-old Randy Rocha on five felony warrants: 1st-degree controlled subtance crime, two counts of 2nd-degree controlled substance crime, one count of 3rd-degree controlled substance crime, and a 2nd-degree charge for assault with a dangerous weapon. .
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy