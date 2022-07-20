ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

By Kelsey Kernstine, Nexstar Media Wire, Joshua Eferighe, Markie Martin
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQmpb_0gmHD7R100

WACO ( NewsNation ) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland.

NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce.

Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the country has seen little to no rain — a combination of unfortunate events that has left behind scorched earth and struggling crops.

From Texas watermelons and Arkansas blueberries to grapes in California wine country, all sorts of crops have been feeling the stress. Even Tennessee corn is measuring about 18 inches shorter than usual this season.

“Because of the inadequate moisture we’ve had, it’s causing the plant to prematurely die because it’s not uptaking the nutrients that it needs to be able to survive and continue to grow,” Dr. Juan Anciso, a Texas A&M University vegetable specialist, said during Tuesday’s edition of NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

At a hydroponic farm in Waco, Texas , for example, the electronic watering and shade systems aren’t enough to keep greens at consistent temperatures. This causes their butter lettuce to grow vertically instead of horizontally, resulting in a bitter taste instead of a sweet one.

READ MORE: Fourth-generation farmer: ‘Food shortage is coming’

“This prolonged drought in the southwestern United States is a very serious matter,” Anciso said. He also said current conditions are bad but experts are even more concerned about fall crops, as they could threaten food supply.

“We’re very concerned going into this fall that we won’t have enough water in the sense of growing the normal amount of acreage we normally do, especially for vegetables,” he continued.

“We often here in central Texas go through many dry periods,” said Sean Kelly, a meteorologist at KXAN news. ”So this is kind of typical, but for this to coincide with this extreme heat … that’s when it becomes unprecedented.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , almost 45% of the United States is in drought. That includes more than half of the 48 continental states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

Videos Show Huge Fireball Seen by Hundreds Over Illinois Friday

If you happened to be up early and outside Friday morning anywhere in or near Illinois, you likely saw a brilliant fireball that was reported by hundreds. The American Meteor Society reported this fireball was flashed across the sky at approximately 5:52am on Friday, July 22. As of this writing, 137 people have claimed to have seen this bright streak. Several doorbell and security cameras recorded the event. This is video shared by Frank Trout Jr.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Mega Millions rolls to $790 million

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled on Friday evening and is now worth a sweltering $790 million, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery. This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot on offer in the past 18 months. If won, this would be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot won – and the fourth […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Industry
Waco, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Earth, TX
State
Arkansas State
Waco, TX
Business
Local
Illinois Business
City
Tennessee, IL
Alissa Rose

Experts warn an invasive species are spreading in Illinois.

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Illinois. According to the University of Illinois Extension, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Illinois in 2015 in northern Illinois and in 2016 in southern Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Very Popular West Coast Taco and Margarita Joint is Coming to Illinois

Mind-blowing smoked meat tacos and 'decadent' margaritas are about to change your life. California's hottest Baja-style taco joint is soon to become a new favorite. It's been a bit since I've been this excited about the opening of a chain restaurant. Everything I've read and everything I've seen about this new taco and margarita spot is outstanding.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortage#Central Texas#Texas A M University#Newsnation
Q98.5

Three Reasons You Should Definitely Get Gas This Weekend in Illinois

Heads up, you just might want to fill your tank today, tomorrow or this weekend if you're out and about in Illinois. Gas prices have been the talk of the town for this entire summer and let's face it, the entire year, but if you haven't noticed, for the last few weeks, gas prices have actually been trending down.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The List Of Most Popular Cheap Beers In Illinois Is Out, Where Is Busch Light?

I don't drink beer often these days, it leaves me feeling bloated. If I have a few too many a 2-day hangover is inevitable. I will have one or two here and there, usually if I'm outdoors and don't bring my drink. But, I'm in the minority because beer is incredibly popular in Illinois and everywhere else. When I saw the list of the most popular beers in Illinois I was sure I could get the top 5 but I was wrong.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
1440 WROK

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/22/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the most contagious version of COVID-19 yet spreading across Illinois and the country, it appears Americans have decided to carry on with their daily lives. While indoor masking is now rare and there’s no talk of any mandates being considered, nearly half, 44 percent, of those in a recent Patch survey, say they refuse to wear a face mask and nothing will change their mind. As a result, the IDPH says it is more focused on treatment and not so much on test counts. As of yesterday, the new BA.5 variant was estimated to make up more than 80 percent of new cases in Illinois and throughout the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois

After some recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this highway that runs through the entire state is now considered the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
WGN Radio

Newsom signs gun law inspired by Texas abortion ban

(The Hill) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law on Friday to allow private citizens to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute certain illegal firearms, modeled after Texas’s recent anti-abortion law. A release from Newsom’s office states that the law will award...
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy