ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son, bond denied

By SEAN MAHONEY
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer defense attorney Alex Murduagh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the murders of his wife and son over one year ago. His defense attorneys are requesting a formal arraignment. Murdaugh's attorneys consent to him being held without bond. Both the defense and prosecution consented to information in the murder...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Virginia Mom Pleads Guilty to Killing 2-Year-Old Son by Giving Him Methadone-Laced Sippy Cup

A 32-year-old mother in Virginia this week admitted to killing her 2-year-old son by intentionally giving the little boy methadone in an effort to make him sleep, thereby causing a fatal overdose. Sherrell M. Rivera on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of felony child neglect causing serious injury in the death of Kruz Rivera, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
Law & Crime

‘There’s a Lot More to This Story’: Lawyer for Woman Accused of Murdering Pro Cyclist Before Fleeing U.S. and Altering Appearance Says Police Ignored Other Leads

The attorney for a Texas murder suspect has signaled his client’s defense strategy after pleading not guilty to killing a perceived romantic rival. Lawyer Rick Cofer, who represents 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, claims police botched the case. “Ms. Armstrong wants her day in court,” Cofer told reporters at a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Accused man dies in custody after sister awakened from coma

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest, authorities said Friday.Daniel J. Palmer III of Cottageville was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital, a day after he was taken there following an evaluation by jail medical staff, the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections, said in a news release.The statement didn't indicate a cause of death and a spokeswoman for Department of Health and Human Resources, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Mic

Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Indicted For Allegedly Murdering His Wife and Son

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on murder charges in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son. He has been charged with two counts of murder, and two counts of possessing a firearm during a crime. According to indictments handed down on Thursday from a grand jury in Colleton County, Murdaugh used a rifle to kill his wife, Maggie, and a shotgun to kill his son Paul a year ago.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
NBC News

Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked with razor in holding cell

The man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle was attacked with a razor the day before jurors were expected to begin deliberations in his murder trial. Eric R. Holder Jr. was attacked by "multiple individuals" while he awaited transportation to the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday morning, his attorney Aaron Jansen said. The back of Holder's head was injured after he was assaulted with a razor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy