Concord, CA

From Sal’s to Parma – now that’s Italian

By Carol Longshore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, CA (July 20, 2022) — Italians were a big part of the second group of pioneer settlers in Concord, the first being the Spanish Galindo and Pacheco families. Back in the early 19th century, the Italians could be sponsored or they could sponsor a family from Italy. They were landowners...

