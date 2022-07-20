ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Singer and talk show host Syleena Johnson makes tour stop in Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-nominated singer and co-host of 'Cocktails and Queens' Syleena Johnson...

www.fox5atlanta.com

wclk.com

UPFRONT talks 'Big Teak' with 'P-Valley' star John Clarence Stewart

Check out this week's edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In our first segment, we’re talking to the creative minds behind the new theatrical production, Family Dynamics. The show follows an African American matriarch, May Belle Lays, who is dealing with dementia and the family meeting she must have with her three children to discuss her end-of-life wishes and financial affairs. Executive Producer Kemi Bennings is here along with her partner and actress Tishona Miller plus multimedia designer and producer, Kimberly Binns. Family Dynamics is taking place TONIGHT at Synchronicity Theatre at 7pm.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Lil Baby And Atlanta Businessman Team Up To Provide Jobs For Teens And Young Adults

Click here to read the full article. Lil Baby has teamed with an Atlanta business owner to give young people in his hometown new employment opportunities. The “Emotionally Scarred” rapper joined forces with Lemont Bradley, the owner of Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant, and Eco Car Spa to make it all happen. The program brings 100 jobs to teenagers and adults up to age 21 in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to a press release, Lil Baby and Lemont Bradley have wanted to collaborate for years to impact the community, More from VIBE.comLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Lil Baby...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Professional dancer Patrice D’Evans Stops By CBS 46

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re looking to discover your inner self-confidence, professional dancer and relationship coach Patrice d’Evans believes she can help. She uses belly dancing to help women heal from domestic violence and “unlock their joy.”
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Outkast’s Big Boi To Headline This Epic Festival Dedicated To All Things Atlanta

This monumental music festival is about to celebrate all things Atlanta, with a full day of fun scheduled at this historic Pratt Pullman District this August. The Atlanta Sport and Social Club have announced the 404 Festival, a community event dedicated to inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the city of Atlanta, its unique culture, and all that comes with it.
ATLANTA, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: City of Stockbridge hosts 70'S Soul Jam All White Party

The City of Stockbridge hosted its 70's Slow Jam All White Party last weekend. The concert was held at its amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. The musical line-up for the July 16 event included live performances by the Stylistics, Enchantment, the Legendary Blue Notes featuring Sugar Bear, the Delfonics and Heatwave.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby and business owner to hire 100 people

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Platinum-selling rapper and Atlanta native Lil Baby announced he will work with prominent business owner Lemont Bradley to hire 100 people under the age of 21 throughout Atlanta. Officials told CBS46 News Bradley and Lil Baby have been friends for several years and wanted to collaborate...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby On Rumored 4PF RICO Charge: "Only God Can Judge Me"

Things are shakey in the Atlanta rap scene right now. The Fulton County D.A. Fani T. Willis is striking down on gang activity in the Atlanta area with some high-profile arrests. Young Thug and Gunna remain in jail after they were indicted in a RICO case involving YSL. Unfortunately, they aren't the only two rappers who might face legal hardships in the near future.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Syleena Johnson
AccessAtlanta

Fine Wine Series brings Wine and R&B festival to Atlanta

The Fine Wine series is bringing their R&B and Wine festival to Piedmont Park. This is exciting because this is the first time it’s being held in Atlanta. The event is known for “creating a lively, luxurious atmosphere for young professionals to mingle, learn about and enjoy wine, all while grooving to R&B music that has been–and continues to be the soundtrack of their lives.” This is a unique opportunity to enjoy good music, network, and even learn about the wine you love so much.
ATLANTA, GA
magnoliastatelive.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

When people think of touring memorable filming locations, their minds immediately go to New York and Los Angeles, two powerhouse cities that have long stood as the hub of culture and film. But there’s another booming movie metropolis destined to join that vanguard: Atlanta. Imbued with history and culture...
ATLANTA, GA
24hip-hop.com

RealGreatStyles – The Atlanta Guy Who Made It Big In The Entertainment Industry

There has been a growth of several marketing agencies that have proven to deliver results to their clients in a short span of time. They have a unique approach to managing the specific demands of their clients that makes their product worthwhile for their customers to ponder upon. Many marketing companies that work for the entertainment industry by making flashy graphic-rich intro videos have also flourished in recent times. They have grown on the back of the growing niche of social media networks that allow people to generate their own brands across different countries.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

King Center hosts book signing at the New Black Wall Street

Authors Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson were at the Early Literacy Development Agency Bookstore at New Black Wall Street in Stonecrest, Georgia, signing copies of their new children’s book “It Starts With Me!” Published by The King Center, the book follows a little girl named Amora who is encouraging her friends […] The post King Center hosts book signing at the New Black Wall Street appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival returns 2022

ATLANTA — Atlantans can enjoy a sweet event this weekend. The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is back for the 12th year on Saturday with sweet, cold treats from local vendors. Here's everything you need to know:. What is the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival?. This cool event was first held...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Four Suspected Gang Members Nabbed Over Series of Celebrity Break-Ins in Atlanta

Police in Sandy Springs, Georgia, have spent the past year investigating a series of home break-ins in the Atlanta area, ones which largely target big names in the entertainment industry. On Sunday, they finally nabbed four suspected gang members who police believe are responsible for at least 15 home invasions. According to Sgt. Matt McGinnis, police arrested the four suspects as they attempted to breach a home belonging to the mother of one of the rapper Future’s children. As WSB-TV reported, McGinnis said that police have thus far only charged the suspects with crimes related to Sunday’s incident. Marlo Hampton of the Real Housewives of Atlanta was targeted by the gang and said that she watched the invaders kick down her door on her security camera earlier this month. “My heart dropped,” she said.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

July 20 is National Hot Dog Day!

Dennis McKinley of the Original Hot Dog Factory joined CBS46 to celebrate the humble and versatile hot dog. The chain will give away free hot dogs at all nine Atlanta locations from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 22.
ATLANTA, GA

