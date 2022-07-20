ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NAFRS informs Council of growing budget needs; ‘Lifelong educator’ Baier assessing challenges of high school principal position; Carroll discusses expanded grant application window

By Rich Larson
kymnradio.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night during a special meeting, the Northfield City Council began the long process of determining the budget for 2023, beginning with a. budget presentation from Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service Interim Chief Tom Nelson. As he has been in other conversations when discussing the needs of his department, Nelson...

kymnradio.net

kymnradio.net

Northfield Police Department looks to bolster supervisory staff; Northfield Fire Department will celebrate sesquicentennial anniversary tomorrow; University of Minnesota Extension will host farm safety field day

The budgeting season has begun for the City of Northfield and its various departments, which means now is the time to make. staffing and department upgrade requests to the Northfield City Council. During the council’s special meeting on Tuesday night, the council heard from several different department heads asking for...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay application closes

(ABC 6 News) - The deadline for the Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications ended at 5 p.m. Friday. People who worked in various frontline jobs during the pandemic were encouraged to apply, and it's estimated over 1.2 million Minnesotans did. State officials estimate 667,000 Minnesotans will be deemed eligible,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Edina looks to restore native ecosystem at shuttered golf course

A rendering of native habitat restorations planned in the Fred Richards Park Master Plan. Courtesy of the City of Edina. Edina voters will be asked to consider a local option sales tax on the ballot in November that, if approved, would generate millions for improvements at city parks, including the restoration of native habitat at a former golf course.
EDINA, MN
Bring Me The News

Designs unveiled for proposed Lake Minnetonka hotel

Excelsior Bay Hotel. Courtesy of The Kubala Washatko Architects / Excelsior Planning Commission. For over a century, hotels in Excelsior, Minnesota were a place to go for a room with a view. Now, more than 60 years since the scenic lake community's last hotel closed, a longtime local landowner is...
EXCELSIOR, MN
kchkradio.net

Carver County announces sale of tax forfeited properties

(CHASKA HERALD) – The Carver County Board of Commissioners has approved the public sale of 16 tax-forfeited properties, the county announced. Fifteen of the properties are bare land while one property includes a three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,980 square-foot single-family home. The sale will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug....
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1.2 million workers applied for frontline bonus checks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for frontline worker bonus payments, which the legislature passed this spring to honor the contributions of those who couldn't work from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for the payments was 5 p.m. Friday. According to state officials, 1,199,512 applications were received over the last 45 days. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Payments bill into law on April 29. The bonus checks were something lawmakers promised for months, although Republicans and Democrats butted heads over which workers should qualify and how much they should receive. The bill...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's changed, what's consistent amid a new wave of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS -- The novel coronavirus of 2019 is not yet old news, but it is evolving as patients and physicians endure the latest surge in this summer of 2022."I think the shortness of breath piece is less than what we saw early on," Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease physician at HealthParters, explained to WCCO. "The cough and fever piece looks very similar. It is a different disease in the sense that we are seeing a lot less severe illness now than we did early on in the pandemic."The HealthPartners system of hospitals and clinics is spread throughout the Metro,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest

If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN

