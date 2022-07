FULTON – Frederick E. Shortsleeve, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Frederick and Avis (Thorpe) Shortsleeve. Fred served in the US Navy from 1954-1958. After his military service, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Anheuser-Busch for 17 years, helping convert the brewery from Schlitz to Anheuser-Busch with the millwright’s union.

