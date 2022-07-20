ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Driver dead after car slams into a wall in Glendale

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a wall on a major road early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Glendale police...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 4

Nooneaskedaz
3d ago

Pretty sure speeding has 99% blame. Atleast he hit a wall and not another car killing an innocent person.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

3 dead, 6 others hurt after fiery crash involving a stolen car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are dead and six others are injured after a crash involving a stolen car in Phoenix early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 2 a.m near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. According to Phoenix police, a car was about to turn left on Thunderbird Road when it was hit by a speeding car traveling north on 43rd Avenue. When fire crews arrived, the car that was crashed into was on fire. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three dead in fiery crash near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people are dead after a fiery crash early Friday morning in the West Valley. The crash occurred near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Police say a stolen car was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on 43rd Avenue. Another vehicle was facing southbound and turning left onto Thunderbird. The reportedly stolen car struck the car turning left.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Jennifer VanNorton Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Elderly Woman Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Crash near 32nd Street. The crash happened near 32nd Street on July 17th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a truck struck the elderly woman as she was walking along the road. Upon impact, the involved driver...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Glendale, AZ
Accidents
AZFamily

Man dead after overnight shooting at bar in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting at a west Phoenix bar. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting a shooting at the Purple Turtle Bar and Grill in west Phoenix near 51st Ave. and Indian School Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man identified to be Angel Carillo, 22, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting at Maryvale bar under investigation

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed at a bar in Maryvale early Saturday morning. The shooting, which broke out at around 2 a.m., happened at the Purple Turtle Sports Bar and Grill near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Authorities say a...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Az#Cbs#Villa Rita Drive#Union Hills Drive
12 News

Woman hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the lake at about 3 p.m. for calls of a leg injury. A woman had apparently been injured by a boat propeller and needed to be rushed to the hospital.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect after gunfire exchange leaves man dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix early Saturday morning, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road where there were reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene they found a male...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

11-Year-Old Girl Dead, Adrian Ballesteros Arrested after Head-On Crash on El Mirage Road [El Mirage, AZ]

Young Passenger Ejected and Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on Olive Avenue. Arizona Police responded to the scene near Olive Avenue around 6:30 p.m., on July 6th. According to reports, Ballesteros was a passenger inside the pickup-truck being driven by his girlfriend when the couple got into an argument. Ballesteros then pulled the steering wheel and caused her to lose control.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Boy dies after being pulled from Phoenix apartment complex pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 5-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from an apartment complex pool in east Phoenix on Friday. Around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Amara Apartment Complex on East Osborn Road, near 32nd Street and Thomas Road, for a possible drowning. When they arrived, the boy was already out of the water, and bystanders were performing CPR.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspected shooter in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Casa Grande police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 34-year-old man on Friday afternoon. Officers say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near McMurray Boulevard, just west of Trekell Road. It’s unclear what led up...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

1 killed in single-vehicle crash into wall on Glendale street

PHOENIX – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a West Valley street early Wednesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead near 75th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, where officers found a vehicle smashed into a wall around 12:30 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Newborn baby left abandoned at doorstep of Mesa home, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a newborn baby was left on the doorstep of a random home in east Mesa on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., police were called to a home near 56th Street and McKellips Road. An elderly woman said someone rang the doorbell, and she thought it was a package delivery. When she opened the door, she found a baby on the ground and called 911.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Intersection of 43rd Ave., Thunderbird Rd. closed after crash

Three people are dead and six others are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Friday morning. Group of veterans gather in Chandler to watch Jan. 6 hearing. The veterans came to the watch party with an open mind, their service to this country front and center. Phoenix high...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy