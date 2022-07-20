Driver dead after car slams into a wall in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are dead and six others are injured after a crash involving a stolen car in Phoenix early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 2 a.m near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. According to Phoenix police, a car was about to turn left on Thunderbird Road when it was hit by a speeding car traveling north on 43rd Avenue. When fire crews arrived, the car that was crashed into was on fire. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO