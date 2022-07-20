Driver dead after car slams into a wall in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a wall on a major road early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Glendale police...www.azfamily.com
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a wall on a major road early Wednesday morning in Glendale. Glendale police...www.azfamily.com
Pretty sure speeding has 99% blame. Atleast he hit a wall and not another car killing an innocent person.
Comments / 4